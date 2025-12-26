Man, 20, fighting for life after Christmas Day shooting as four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
The man in his 20s was reportedly shot in the chest shortly before 11:30pm
Four people have been arrested after a man was left fighting for his life following a shooting on Christmas Day.
Listen to this article
The 20-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest in the Darnall area of Sheffield shortly before 11:30pm on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene and medics transported the victim to hospital, where he remains in a critical, life-threatening condition.
Four males between the ages of 20 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were placed in custody.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said on Boxing Day: "On Christmas Day, just before midnight at 11.27pm, emergency services responded to Wilfred Drive in Darnall after a 20-year-old man was reported to have been shot in his chest.
"The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, life-threatening condition.
"Following the incident, detectives immediately began working at pace to understand the circumstances and quickly had four men arrested in connection to the incident."
The spokesman said four men – aged 20, 22, 28 and 29 – were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: "This is an abhorrent incident that has left a man fighting for his life.
"Gun crime poses a great threat to the safety and wellbeing of our community, putting innocent people at risk of being caught up in an offender’s actions.
"It will not be tolerated under any circumstances.“We are committed to taking firm, decisive action against anyone who chooses to engage in violence or carry illegal firearms, but we are stronger with your help – our communities support.
"We are thankful to those who have assisted officers so far in our inquiries and urge anyone who believes they have footage or information to assist to get in touch."
The senior officers said police would remain in the area to deal with questions or concerns from the community.