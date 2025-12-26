The man in his 20s was reportedly shot in the chest shortly before 11:30pm

Stock image of Wilfred Drive in the Darnall area of Sheffield, where a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

Four people have been arrested after a man was left fighting for his life following a shooting on Christmas Day.

The 20-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest in the Darnall area of Sheffield shortly before 11:30pm on Thursday night. Emergency services were called to the scene and medics transported the victim to hospital, where he remains in a critical, life-threatening condition. Four males between the ages of 20 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and were placed in custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said on Boxing Day: "On Christmas Day, just before midnight at 11.27pm, emergency services responded to Wilfred Drive in Darnall after a 20-year-old man was reported to have been shot in his chest. "The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical, life-threatening condition. "Following the incident, detectives immediately began working at pace to understand the circumstances and quickly had four men arrested in connection to the incident." The spokesman said four men – aged 20, 22, 28 and 29 – were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody. Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: "This is an abhorrent incident that has left a man fighting for his life.

The 20-year-old is in a critical condition. Picture: Alamy