By Henry Moore

A man has been found guilty of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ryan Routh, 59, was arrested in September last year after a rifle was seen poking through the bushes at Mr Trump's West Palm Beach golf course. The attempted killing took place just weeks after a bullet flew past Donald Trump's head at a campaign rally, injuring his ear. Routh pleaded not guilty to all five charges against him and defended himself in court. Read more: 'Your countries are going to hell': Trump blasts UN in extraordinary speech and claims Sadiq Khan wants Sharia Law Read more: NATO should shoot down Russian planes in its airspace, says Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview at a rally to urge foreign leaders and international organisations to help provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian servicemen. Picture: Getty

Despite this, he was found guilty on all counts and faces life in prison. According to Fox News, Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen upon being sentenced but was quickly apprehended. Routh was discovered by a Secret Service agent checking the holes President Trump was set to play on. The would-be assassin fled the scene and law enforcement officers later confirmed that they had seized two backpacks, a Go-Pro camera, and an AK-47 by the fence. In the hours after Routh was discovered, Mr Trump took to TruthSocial and wrote: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

A Sherrif block the street outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,. Picture: Getty

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you". Prosecutors said Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Mr Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the president played golf on September 15 2024 at his West Palm Beach country club. Routh told jurors in his closing argument that he did not intend to kill anyone. "It's hard for me to believe that a crime occurred if the trigger was never pulled," he said. He pointed out that he could see Mr Trump as he was on the path towards the sixth hole at the golf course and noted that he also could have shot a Secret Service agent who confronted him if he had intended to harm anyone.

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA. Picture: Getty