The prosecution said experts found the method he used was “inherently dangerous” in that it caused components to heat up, creating a “slow-burn” effect.

Leah Casson, 18, died in a house fire in 2023. Picture: Family handout

By Ella Bennett

A criminal who advertised on Facebook to help people “beat the cost-of-living crisis” and get “free electricity” by tampering with their meters has avoided jail.

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Calvin Smith’s offending was discovered following a fatal fire in which Leah Casson, 18, died at her home in Vicarage Street, North Shields, North Tyneside, in January 2023. Mr Justice Cotter, sentencing, told Smith he was “not Robin Hood” and that illegally tampering with electricity meters left people and property at risk. Newcastle Crown Court heard Smith posted on Facebook offering his services for free, with a message saying: “Beat the cost-of-living crisis, free electricity, get your meters wired.” Ms Casson’s mother, Danielle Johnson, knew Smith through her partner Craig Watson, and the defendant tampered with her pre-paid meter, allowing her to use hundreds of pounds of electricity for free between August and November 2022, the court heard. Read more: Motorcyclist jailed after filming himself riding at 189mph Read more: University student who fatally stabbed housemate 30 times jailed for minimum of 28 years

Newcastle Crown Court heard Smith posted on Facebook offering his services for free. Picture: picturelibrary/Alamy

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, said Smith only needed 10 minutes to bypass the meter. The prosecution said experts found the method he used was different from others and was “inherently dangerous” in that it caused components to heat up, creating a “slow-burn” effect. Mark McKone KC, defending, said Smith, from North Shields, was seeking help with his drug addiction and his rehabilitation generally.

Mr Justice Cotter handed Smith a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for two years and ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of probation after the defendant admitted a single charge of abstracting electricity. The judge said: “You are not Robin Hood, your thinking is warped on this. “You justify it saying you are helping someone with limited options. “It is a deliberate, dishonest act leaving people at risk, when fires happen in people’s houses, people die.”