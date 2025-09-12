The girl was hit in the head by one of six bullets as the gunman shot at the restaurant targeting a rival gang member who was meant to be dining outside.

Police forensic officers at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. A suspect involved in the attack has now been jailed for life. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Javon Riley, 33, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 34 years over the shooting of a nine-year-old girl and three men outside a restaurant in a long-running gang feud.

A hired spotter and getaway driver has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years for his role in a gangland shooting outside a restaurant in east London which left a girl of nine with a bullet lodged in her brain. The girl was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired by a man on a passing motorbike as she sat with her family in the Evin Restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, on May 29 last year. She was an innocent victim of a bloody rivalry between Turkish gangs of north London. Three men at a nearby table were also injured. Read more: Teenager charged over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old at train station Read more: Imported guns bought online for just £50 flooding Britain’s streets, LBC investigation finds Javon Riley, 33, from Tottenham, north London, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of causing grievous harm with intent to the girl and attempting to murder Mustafa Kiziltan, 35, Kenan Aydogdu, 45, and Nasser Ali, 44. Sentencing him on Friday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the gang rivalry had seen a number of “tit for tat” murders and attempted murders in London and overseas over the past 10 years.

The three men who were shot were said to be affiliated with the Hackney Turks organised crime gang, who had a rivalry with the Tottenham Turks, with whom Riley had links, jurors had heard. The gunman is at large but prosecutors said Riley had played a “key role” before, during and after the shooting. Riley carried out reconnaissance of the restaurant before the attack, scouted for potential targets and drove the gunman away in a stolen car, which was later burnt out. The nine-year-old girl spent three months in hospital and will suffer with lifelong physical and cognitive problems as the bullet remains lodged in her brain.

The three male victims received gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and thigh. Scotland Yard has offered up to £15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person who fired the shots. During a three-week trial, Riley was asked to identify the “third party” who had recruited him for around £40,000. He refused, citing fear for his life and that of his family.

