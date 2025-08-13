A man has been given a suspended prison sentence for sending racist death threats to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Liam Shaw, 21, of Birkenhead, sent two threatening and offensive emails to the public email address of Mr Sunak on June 15 last year when the former Conservative leader was still prime minister, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The emails were spotted by Mr Sunak’s personal assistant and reported to the police.

The CPS said the language in the two emails was "racist, offensive and suggested Mr Sunak should be killed by the public".

The emails had been sent by Shaw’s phone and police traced them to his email address and a hostel where he was staying in Birkenhead, Merseyside.

Shaw was arrested by police on September 3 2024 and charged with two counts of sending by a public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message.

When the allegations were put to him by police, Shaw said: "I don’t even remember sending an email. I was probably drunk."

Shaw pleaded guilty to both counts at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on July 10 2025.

He was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday to 14 weeks’ imprisonment for both counts, to run concurrently, with the sentence suspended for 12 months.