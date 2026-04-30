Suleiman, 45, a Somali-born British national, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly stabbing Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76

Suleiman, 45, a Somali-born British national, was arrested on Wednesday. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

The man suspected of stabbing two Jewish people in Golders Green has been named as Essa Suleiman.

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Essa Suleiman. Picture: Handout

Scotland Yard have confirmed that the suspect was a Somalian-born British citizen and has a history of "serious violence and mental health issues". Reports also suggest he was "known to police" before yesterday's attack and had been referred to Prevent in 2020, but his case was closed later that year. According to the Daily Mail, Suleiman once worked as a school security guard and was accused of attacking a police officer and his dog in 2008. In that incident, PC Neil Sampson was left with injuries that kept him off for five months. The officer was responding to reports of a knife attack in Swindon, Wiltshire, with his police dog Anya, when the the man they were chasing stabbed them both repeatedly. Police have stepped up patrols across the UK in response to yesterday's attack, which saw both victims taken to hospital.

The suspect carried out the attack on at 11.15am on Wednesday, with one witness describing him walking away from the scene while one of the victims bled from his neck. He then attempted to stab two police officers, with Bodycam footage showing the knifeman approach the pair before being Tasered. The man, who was wearing a blue puffer jacket and a rucksack, eventually collapsed to the ground. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was greeted with chants of “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” as he visited Golders Green on Thursday to meet emergency services who responded to the terrorist attack. Up to 100 furious demonstrators shouted "shame on you" and "traitor" at the PM as he arrived at the scene in north London. Many protesters brandished signs criticising the Prime Minister outside Hatzola ambulance station, including one showing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holding a face mask of Sir Keir. Meanwhile, Green Party leader Zack Polansk was criticised after he retweeted a social media post criticising the police officers who took down the Golders Green attacker. Mr Polanski reshared a post on X that was critical of the two police officers who took down the 45-year-old. It read: "So essentially his officers were repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head when he was already incapacitated by taser."

Up to 100 furious demonstrators shouted "shame on you" and "traitor" at the PM as he arrived in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy