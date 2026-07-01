A man has been found guilty of eight charges, including three of attempted murder, for a knife attack on children in Dublin city centre that sparked mass riots across the city.

Riad Bouchaker, 52, was found guilty at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Wednesday following a three-week trial.

He was charged with the attempted murder of two girls, aged five and six, and one five-year-old boy on Parnell Square East on November 23, 2023.

He was also charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to care worker Leanne Flynn, with assault causing harm to two young children and a teenager, and with producing a 36cm kitchen knife.

He pleaded not guilty to all eight charges, but was found guilty on all counts.

The jury heard evidence from around 16 witnesses who described to the court what they saw of the incident, from the parents of the children at the centre of the charges; the evidence of the four witnesses of alleged prior encounters with the accused; and medics, emergency service personnel, and investigating gardaí.

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