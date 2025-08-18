Javon Riley was involved in the Hackney gangland shooting and was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after a dive-by 'gangland shooting' in east London left a 9-year-old girl with a bullet lodged in her brain.

Javon Riley, 33, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Monday in connection with the shooting, which took place outside a Hackney restaurant following a long-running gang feud. Riley was found guilty of the attempted murder of three men, as well as causing grievous bodily harm to the nine-year-old. The jury found Riley had fired six times at the Evin Restaurant in Dalston at 9.20pm on May 29 last year. Police said it was a "miracle" she survived following the drive-by attack, with the bullet's path just "millimetres" from being fatal. The shooting, saw the nine-year-old girl shot in the head while she was dining with her family. Four other people were injured during the shooting at the Turkish restaurant.

After being caught in the crossfire, the injuries sustained were so severe that it's been revealed the girl may never speak again. The gunman involved in the attack is still at large, with the Met now offering a £15,000 reward for information that leads to the identification, arrest of and prosecution the man who fired the weapon. Riley did not shoot the gun but played a key role in orchestrating and implementing a plan intended to end the lives of rival members of an organised crime network. The force said on Saturday that Javon Reily had been arrested in August last year following a routine vehicle stop in Chelsea Embankment. The young girl involved in the shooting suffered life changing injuries. Three men, aged 37, 42 and 44, who were also injured in the attack, have since been released from hospital.

Four other people were injured during the shooting at the Turkish restaurant. Picture: Met Police

File photo dated 30/05/24 of police forensic officers on Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, near to the scene of a shooting where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy

The schoolgirl's family have been informed of the charges brought against the suspect and continue to be supported by specially trained officers, the force said in a statement. Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, lead for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "Today's charges are a significant development in what has been a painstaking and meticulous investigation. "I would like to pay credit to those from our communities who came forward to speak to us. "Our thoughts remain with our young victim and her family as they continue to confront the devastating effects of gun crime."

Police at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. Picture: Alamy