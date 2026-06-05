An Islamic extremist has admitted planning a terror attack on the UK’s Defence Academy with the man who went on to kill two men during a knife rampage at a Manchester synagogue.

Mohammad Bashir, 31, admitted a charge of preparation of terrorist acts when he appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey on Friday.

The charge states that on August 14 2025, with the intention of committing an act of terrorism or assisting Jihad Al‑Shamie to do so, he drove him to the UK Defence Academy to carry out hostile reconnaissance of the location.

The trip to the academy in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, came weeks before Al-Shamie launched his attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall last October 2.

On that date, worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after 35-year-old Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

He was shot dead by armed police as he carried out the attack.

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