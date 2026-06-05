Man pleads guilty to 'hostile reconnaissance' in terror plot with Manchester synagogue attacker
An Islamic extremist has admitted planning a terror attack on the UK’s Defence Academy with the man who went on to kill two men during a knife rampage at a Manchester synagogue.
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Mohammad Bashir, 31, admitted a charge of preparation of terrorist acts when he appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey on Friday.
The charge states that on August 14 2025, with the intention of committing an act of terrorism or assisting Jihad Al‑Shamie to do so, he drove him to the UK Defence Academy to carry out hostile reconnaissance of the location.
The trip to the academy in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, came weeks before Al-Shamie launched his attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Crumpsall last October 2.
On that date, worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed after 35-year-old Al-Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, drove his Kia Picanto into the gates of the synagogue and began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.
He was shot dead by armed police as he carried out the attack.
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Bashir was arrested at Manchester Airport on November 27 but was not charged in relation to the synagogue attack.
The defendant had previously denied preparation of terrorist acts by assisting Al‑Shamie.
He had also pleaded not guilty to three counts of disseminating terrorist publications relating to Jihad and martyrdom on a WhatsApp chat group on dates in November and December 2024.
Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC told the court these charges were part of the background to the more serious charge, which Bashir had admitted.
He said that in these circumstances, the court could pass a sentence on Bashir that “reflects the seriousness of the offending behaviour”.
He invited the court to order the outstanding charges to lie on file.
Mr Polnay said he had received a basis of plea from the defence which would be considered by the prosecution.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a two-day sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court on July 20 and 21.
She ordered a pre-sentence report, telling bearded Bashir, of Shaftsbury Road, Manchester, he had pleaded guilty to a “very serious charge”.
Bashir entered his guilty plea on Friday, a month before his scheduled trial from July 6 in Manchester.
He was further remanded into custody.