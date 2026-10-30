The infant's injuries were consistent with "a severe direct impact", compared to those seen in "a high-speed motorbike crash or a fall from height".

Tyla Wharmby was found guilty of murder, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Picture: Kent Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s 13-week-old son after inflicting catastrophic head injuries on the baby at a home in Ramsgate.

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Tyla Wharmby, 24, of Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate, was convicted of murdering Hunter Hodges following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court. A jury also found him guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to a property in Queen Street at around 5.30am on 15 July 2022, where Hunter was found pale, unresponsive and had a severely swollen head. He was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff alerted officers from Kent Police, before being transferred to a specialist London unit. Doctors discovered he had suffered a fractured skull and significant brain swelling. He died later that day. Read more: Three smash-and-grab robbers jailed after using cars to ram raid a string of plush luxury London shops Read more: Body found in burnt out car in UK beauty spot as police open investigation

The court heard Hunter’s injuries were consistent with "a severe direct impact", compared to those seen in "a high-speed motorbike crash or a fall from height". Wharmby, who was not Hunter’s father, had been caring for the infant overnight while the child’s mother, Shannon Hodges, slept. Canterbury Crown Court then heard how Wharmby had visited a pornography website around 10 minutes before the child's mother called for an ambulance for the "lifeless" infant. Hodges told the 999 call handler: "My two-month-old son woke up this morning with a swollen head. It's really, really squishy. Every time I touch his head, he screams." Detectives found Wharmby had lied about what happened in the hours before Hunter’s death. The investigation also concluded he had previously injured the baby, in a manner consistent with violent shaking.

Officers from Kent Police were alerted to the infant's injuries . Picture: UrbanImages/Alamy