Mikka Anderson, 24, was arrested after a man he tried to recruit reported it to police

Mikka Anderson was found guilty of preparing an act of terrorism. Picture: Counter Terrorism Police

By Alex Storey

A white supremacist has been found guilty of plotting to firebomb a migrant hotel after he was reported to police by a man he had tried to recruit.

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Mikka Anderson, 24, planned to target the building in Hull in February of last year and had prepared Molotov cocktails and possessed knives and other weapons for terrorist purposes. He had previously denied preparing an act of terrorism but was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court today. The court previously heard that Anderson had planned to "kill as many of the migrants who were housed inside it as possible". Read more: Russia accused of 'international provocation' as cruise missile explodes in Polish field near coalition of the willing drills Read more: Cyber experts race to secure tens of thousands of UK fridges from hackers after critical security flaw uncovered

The Hull Royal Hotel is a 3 star hotel in Hull. Picture: Bridget Catterall/Alamy

The court heard that Anderson had tried to recruit an accomplice to his plan, telling him he would fire petrol bombs at the hotel, which had been the scene of previous protests. But instead, that man went to the police and informed them of the scheme, telling jurors he thought terrorism was "disgusting" and that innocent people should not be killed. The defendant, from Hull, denied preparing an act of terrorism including by manufacturing Molotov cocktails and by conducting "hostile reconnaissance" on the hotel. He also denied possessing knives and other weapons for terrorist purposes, but was convicted of both counts following the trial.

An aerial view of Kingston upon Hull far-right anti-immigration protest in August 2025. Picture: Hull Riots/Alamy

Mrs Justice Lambert told the defendant he will be sentenced next year once a psychological report is completed and an assessment of his dangerousness is made. She told him: "It is very likely indeed, if not inevitable, that I will be imposing a very significant custodial sentence." Anderson first made contact with his would-be accomplice through social media. On a secure messaging platform, Anderson told him he was in a group of "white Christian nationalist" whose "main objective is fighting back against Islam, paedophile elites and Jews". The two men met in the city centre.

Anderson was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court. Picture: Dave Porter/Alamy

Adam Birkby said that during the meeting, where the two men laid down their phones, Anderson revealed "he had a crossbow and that he had created some form of device that he would use to launch the Molotov cocktails through the hotel windows". During the trial, the would-be accomplice told jurors Anderson explained his rationale for targeting the hotel, saying: "He said it was full of nonces, rapists, people that shouldn’t be in our country." James Dunkerley, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East said: "Mikka Anderson’s extreme right-wing views led him to plan a terrorist attack in order to spread fear amongst the migrant community.