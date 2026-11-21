The fire resulted in 12 deaths and billions of dollars worth of damage

Jonathan Rinderknecht is guilty of setting the most damaging fire in LA history. Picture: US Attorney for the Central District of California

By Sophie Clark

A man has been charged over the Lachman and Palisades Fires which ripped through Los Angeles killing 12 and leaving $25 billion of damage in its wake.

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Jonathan Rinderknecht, otherwise known as Jonathan Rinder or Jon Rinder, was found guilty by a jury of starting the most destructive fire in LA history on January 1, 2025. According to the Central District of California, Rinderknecht had been exhibiting "extreme anger, indignation, and frustration about being unable to find companionship on New Year’s Eve 2024 and about a former co-worker whom he briefly dated in March 2024". The 30-year-old was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. "Twelve people lost their lives and thousands lost their homes because of Jonathan Rinderknecht’s malicious conduct," said Attorney General Todd Blanche. Read more: Fifteen people taken to hospital after fire started 'deliberately' in Glasgow Read more: 30,000 evacuated as new wildfire breaks out near Los Angeles

The remains of beachside homes that burned along Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, CA. Picture: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty

“Thanks to the persistence and hard work of our prosecutors in the Central District of California, he will be held accountable,” said AG Blanche. According to evidence given at trial, the 30-year-old was working as an Uber driver on New Year’s Eve. Several passengers remembered him as angry. After his final drop-off in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, he drove to The Summit, an area he’d lived in previously with a partner, and then parked his car at the Skull Rock Trailhead where he listened to a song whose music video includes things people set alight. He set the Lachman fire shortly after midnight. He then attempted to call 911, but did not have any phone signal. He was able to reach emergency services at the bottom of the hiking trial. However, despite being unable to reach the fire brigade, his iPhone was geolocated to the being 30 feet from the blaze.

A view of a mobile home park destroyed by the Palisades fire. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy