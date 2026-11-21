Arsonist found guilty of setting deadly LA fire after 'struggling to get New Years Eve companionship'
The fire resulted in 12 deaths and billions of dollars worth of damage
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A man has been charged over the Lachman and Palisades Fires which ripped through Los Angeles killing 12 and leaving $25 billion of damage in its wake.
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Jonathan Rinderknecht, otherwise known as Jonathan Rinder or Jon Rinder, was found guilty by a jury of starting the most destructive fire in LA history on January 1, 2025.
According to the Central District of California, Rinderknecht had been exhibiting "extreme anger, indignation, and frustration about being unable to find companionship on New Year’s Eve 2024 and about a former co-worker whom he briefly dated in March 2024".
The 30-year-old was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.
"Twelve people lost their lives and thousands lost their homes because of Jonathan Rinderknecht’s malicious conduct," said Attorney General Todd Blanche.
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“Thanks to the persistence and hard work of our prosecutors in the Central District of California, he will be held accountable,” said AG Blanche.
According to evidence given at trial, the 30-year-old was working as an Uber driver on New Year’s Eve. Several passengers remembered him as angry.
After his final drop-off in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, he drove to The Summit, an area he’d lived in previously with a partner, and then parked his car at the Skull Rock Trailhead where he listened to a song whose music video includes things people set alight.
He set the Lachman fire shortly after midnight. He then attempted to call 911, but did not have any phone signal. He was able to reach emergency services at the bottom of the hiking trial.
However, despite being unable to reach the fire brigade, his iPhone was geolocated to the being 30 feet from the blaze.
The Lachman Fire was suppressed by firefighters, but it was able to smoulder beneath the surface of the area’s dense vegetation.
When heavy winds swept through the area on January 7, 2025, the embers resurfaced and began the Palisades Fire which caused billions in damage and killed 12 people.
The arsonist was found guilty after a 14 day trial.
“We were determined to hold him accountable, and today’s guilty verdict delivers a measure of justice for the families who lost loved ones and the thousands whose lives were upended,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.
Rinderknecht will be sentenced in March 2027. He is facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years behind bars.