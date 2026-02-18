A man has been found guilty of twice raping a vulnerable teenage girl, who had already been groomed and sexually exploited by many other men, in Rotherham more than 20 years ago.

Afterwards, Hussain drove off, leaving the victim on her own. Hussain raped the girl a second time after arranging to meet her. He again drove her to a desolate location – this time a field – where he raped her inside his car.

At a later date, Hussain again stopped his car beside the girl on a street, and the victim agreed to get into the vehicle. Hussain then drove to an empty industrial estate, where he pulled the girl out of the car and raped her.

The woman told officers that she first met Hussain between 2004 and 2006, during an incident in which she was being verbally abused by a man on a street in Rotherham. Hussain – then aged around 24 – had pulled up in a car and offered to help the girl.

Investigators from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, identified this man as Hussain.

The victim, now in her 30s, confirmed that she had been raped by a man who she knew by the nickname ‘Riaz’ but whose real name was Riyasth.

Riyasth Hussain, 45, was arrested in 2019 after he was identified as having twice raped a girl of around 13 years of age in the 2000s.

The woman gave officers a description of the man, who she also recalled had connections to a local taxi firm, and the officers began carrying out enquiries to identify him.

Meanwhile, as part of a separate enquiry, Operation Stovewood investigators spoke to a woman who reported being raped by a man in 2008 when she was in her 20s.

She told officers that while staying at a friend’s home one night, she was disturbed by the sound of people arriving at the property.

A short while afterwards, a group of people entered her room. Soon after, and without warning, a man that the woman did not know raped her.

The woman was able to recall a small number of details about her attacker, including his physical appearance and the car he had driven to and from the house.

Officers working from this limited information were able to gather corroborating evidence and identify that the perpetrator was also Hussain. Both victims were later able to identify him in an identification procedure.

On February 17, Hussain was found guilty of raping both victims, following a week-long trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Thursday, 19 February.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan Hastings said: “I would like to recognise the strength of these two remarkable women who, having suffered so much, showed enormous courage in reporting what Hussain did to them.

“I would like to thank both women for their faith in Operation Stovewood investigators, who were determined to identify the man who raped them and ensure he faced justice.

“Investigating non-recent sexual abuse is complex and challenging, but justice can be achieved. I urge victims not to give up hope, and to please report sexual abuse to police if they feel ready to.”

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Riyasth Hussain preyed on two extremely vulnerable victims and exploited them for his own sexual gratification.

“One of his victims was only 13- to 14-years-old during this offending. She was living in the care system and had been groomed and sexually exploited by many other men when Hussain targeted her. Hussain took her in his car to secluded locations to rape her on two separate occasions. His other victim he raped in front of a group of others, causing extreme distress.

“The cruelty and abuse the victims suffered at the hands of Hussain was horrific, causing a lasting impact on their lives today.

“It has been extremely difficult for both victims to come forward and give evidence but they have done so with tremendous courage allowing us to bring this offender to justice.

“I hope these convictions send a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children and adults, whenever that abuse took place.

“All children and women have the right to feel safe. I encourage anyone who has been in a similar position to come forward to report these incidents to the police. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

To date, 50 people – including Hussain – have been convicted and received custodial sentences totalling more than 1,500 years.