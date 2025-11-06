The victims were sat in a car when Jazz Reid opened fire

By Danielle de Wolfe

A gunman is facing a substantial term behind bars after being found guilty of shooting an eight-year-old girl and her father while disguised as a Deliveroo rider.

Jazz Reid. Picture: Met Police

Jazz Reid, 34, fired a volley of 11 shots during the attack, hitting the child twice and the 34-year-old man five times as they sat with other family members in a car in Ladbroke Grove, north-west London, last November. It was one of three linked shootings involving the use of two guns, one of which was recovered from underneath a concrete slab outside Reid's home following his arrest, jurors were told. Prosecutor Michael Goodwin KC had told jurors that each shooting was planned and executed with "precision" with Reid even switching his mobile phone and sim card to avoid detection.

Jazz Reid was caught on CCTV disguised as a Deliveroo rider. Picture: Met Police

Drug dealer Reid denied being the gunman and claimed he was set up over a £10,000 debt and the gun found at his home was "planted." He was being tried at the Old Bailey after denying attempting to murder the father and wounding the girl with intent. But on Thursday, the jury found him guilty on both counts plus a separate wounding with intent on a second man on October 9 last year and a string of firearms offences relating to the incidents. The court had heard how Reid would drive a hire car to the area, change into his Deliveroo disguise complete with a takeaway box, and cycle an e-bike to the location of his intended targets. In the first shooting on October 9, Reid fired twice hitting Ameile Buncombe in the thigh at the victim's home in Notting Hill.

Jazz Reid was convicted after a trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

On November 11, Reid aimed four shots at an address in north London linked to the father, who was the subject of the third attack. No injuries were reported to police on that occasion. Mr Goodwin said: “Eleven shots were fired, five hit (the father) in the back, chest, abdomen and pelvis area. "Two shots hit his daughter in her buttocks and foot. "Both (victims) and other family members were sat in a car used regularly by the family. "They had nowhere to escape to when the defendant opened fire on them.”He went on: “Each of these three shootings are alleged to have been targeted shootings. "They were planned and executed with precision." Reid would drive hire cars from his home in Uxbridge and park near to the flat of an associate on the Swinbrook Estate in north Kensington, the court heard, which he used as a "cover location." He then collected the e-bike and Deliveroo disguise from where he stored them in the flat before cycling to the location of the attacks.

Jazz Reid will be sentenced in January. Picture: Met Police