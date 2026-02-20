Gatwick Airport Station, where a man was arrested on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A man who was seen "carrying guns" has been arrested at Gatwick Airport station after being swarmed by police.

The suspect was seen on board a train from Brighton heading for the busy airport link shortly before 1:30pm on Friday. Officers rushed to the station to wait for the carriage to arrive after eyewitnesses rang the alarm to alert staff, according to Metro. The male was then arrested on suspicion of possessing two imitation firearms. The station was forced to evacuate while officers from the British Transport Police and Sussex Police carried out enquiries. Read more: Met contacting Andrew's current and past protection officers over ‘anything they saw or heard’ Read more: 'Unimaginable heartbreak': Tributes pour in for teenagers found dead at a holiday park

A spokesperson for the BTP told LBC: "We received a report at 12.45pm on 20 February of a man on board a train from Brighton with a firearm. "Sussex Police officers met the train at Gatwick Airport, and arrested a man in possession of two imitation firearms. BTP officers are investigating." Trains were temporarily halted with a spokesperson for the station posting to social media to warn passengers to expect delays. They wrote: "Due to an ongoing incident, train services are currently not stopping at Gatwick Airport. Passengers should check services before travelling and leave more time to complete their journey." They later confirmed all lines had reopened.