Kyle Samuel died shortly after being found at the Stoke Winter Wonderland ice rink by a colleague

Samuel worked at Winter Wonderland Stoke. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A worker who died shortly after being found hanged at Stoke's Winter Wonderland was due in court that day charged with making indecent images of children.

Mr Samuel was found hanging at the Hanley-based ice rink where he worked shortly after 9am on November 11. He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he later died that morning, an inquest heard. Coroner Daniel Howe registered a suicide verdict, stating Mr Samuel passed away due to hypoxia caused by hanging. Howe said: "He had a history of low mood and was previously talking about ending his own life. The recent trigger was impending court proceedings due to take place that day."

Samuel was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he later died. Picture: Alamy

In a witness statement, Kyle’s mother said: "Kyle rang me on November 10. He was going to leave Hanley at 7am as the drive was around one-and-a-half hours so I should expect him at around 8.30am. He seemed in good spirits and he ended the phone call saying he loved me but that was not unusual as he always did this. "But I became aware that he’d also tried to call his nan that night as well as some friends. I believe that was because he was planning to end his own life the following day. "Kyle was devoted and dedicated to his career which was his passion. He loved the circus industry from a young age and he performed as a clown for years at a circus and he adored his job. However, this showed him he could put on a facade for others and not let anyone know how he truly felt about his mental health.