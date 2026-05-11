A man has admitted harassing, threatening and assaulting three Jewish people in north London during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dylan Ossei, 34, pleaded guilty to three religiously aggravated offences at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It comes after two men, aged 58 and 26, and a 53-year-old woman were injured in the incident in Southbury Road in Enfield in the early hours of Saturday.

The three victims did not require further medical treatment, the Metropolitan Police previously said.

Ossei, of Hornchurch, east London, pleaded guilty to the religiously aggravated assault of Lukas Pas, the prosecution said.

He also admitted a charge of using religiously aggravated, threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.

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