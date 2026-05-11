Man admits harassing, threatening and assaulting Jewish people in north London
It comes after two men and a 53-year-old woman were injured in the attack
A man has admitted harassing, threatening and assaulting three Jewish people in north London during the early hours of Saturday morning.
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Dylan Ossei, 34, pleaded guilty to three religiously aggravated offences at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
It comes after two men, aged 58 and 26, and a 53-year-old woman were injured in the incident in Southbury Road in Enfield in the early hours of Saturday.
The three victims did not require further medical treatment, the Metropolitan Police previously said.
Ossei, of Hornchurch, east London, pleaded guilty to the religiously aggravated assault of Lukas Pas, the prosecution said.
He also admitted a charge of using religiously aggravated, threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour.
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Ossei also pleaded guilty to an offence of causing religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence toward Natalie Bancroft.
The charge states he used religiously aggravated, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent which caused Ms Bancroft to believe that “immediate unlawful violence would be used against her”.
He demonstrated “hostility based on her presumed membership of a particular religious group”, the charge adds.
Ossei was remanded in custody to next appear at Wood Green Crown Court for sentence on a date that has yet to be fixed.