A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years after murdering partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, before dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge.

The killer was also handed a 16-month jail sentence for possessing thousands of indecent images of children.

Mosquera, who was staying with the couple, “decapitated and dismembered” them, froze parts of their remains and took the rest to the Bristol landmark.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

The grizzly scene was captured by a bedroom camera, which also pictured Mosquera dancing atop the bodies of the two dead men.

Later that day, during sex, Mosquera knifed Mr Alfonso in the neck, asking him, “do you like it?” as the 62-year-old bled out.

The double-killer hit Mr Longworth over the head with a hammer before stuffing his body in a bed.

The 35-year-old was caught after members of the public noticed blood seeping from the stuffed suitcases.

He had first come to the UK from Colombia in June 2024 on the promise of English lessons and financial support from Mr Alfonso, whom he had met years earlier through webcam sex websites.

He admitted possession of 1,500 category A images, 750 category B images, and 4,000 category C images.

A jury at Woolwich Crown Court unanimously found Mosquera guilty of both murders earlier this year.

Sentencing Mosquera for the murders, Mr Justice Bennathan told the defendant: “Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso were a settled, affectionate couple.

“It was their tragedy that you, Yostin Mosquera, came into their lives. “I now have to sentence you for these premeditated and thoroughly wicked crimes.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride, who led the investigation, told reporters outside court: “This has been one of the most harrowing murders my team and I have ever investigated.

“The team have consumed hundreds of hours of footage, including watching the murder of Albert Alfonso numerous times. Those images will stay with all of us for a very long time.”

He added that the case has been “traumatic for all of my colleagues involved to work on”.

Mr Stride said Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth were murdered “in the most brutal and callous of ways”.

“They had known one another for decades and were in a loving, caring relationship,” he told reporters.

“They did not deserve to have their lives taken away in the most traumatising of circumstances, in the privacy of their own home, where they had welcomed Mosquera in.

“The couple had opened their door to a man so evil he would take advantage of their lively spirits and generosity and murder them to satisfy his own gains.”

He said police have worked with the LGBT+ independent advisory group over the course of the investigation.

Mr Stride continued: “This sentence sees justice secured for the cold-blooded murder of two innocent men and has taken an evil and dangerous offender off the streets.”

Senior crown prosecutor Miranda Jollie said Mosquera “calculated every action” in the lead up to the attacks.

“Our thoughts remain today with everyone who knew Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso,” she said outside court.

“Paul and Albert were taken from them in violent and brutal circumstances.

“It was clear that Yostin Mosquera planned and calculated every action in the lead up to the killings.

“This included the premeditated purchase of a chest freezer, internet searches on how to inflict fatal injuries, accessing financial documents, and accessing Albert’s bank account in the immediate aftermath of the attack.”