The topless 30-year-old was seen missing three times before successfully launching it into the prison grounds

By Georgia Rowe

A man who threw a package containing more than £12,000 worth of illegal drugs into HMP Hull has been jailed for three years and eight months.

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Joshua Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of throwing a prohibited article into a prison. CCTV showed Smith making several attempts to throw the black package over the prison wall in July 2025. The topless 30-year-old was seen missing three times before successfully launching it into the prison grounds. But a prison officer witnessed the parcel fall over the wall and it was seized almost immediately. Read more: Chemistry teacher who ‘exploited’ role to seduce two pupils guilty of historic indecent assaults Read more: Man stabbed at address two miles from A66 wrong-way crash and fatal house fire

Joshua Smith threw a package containing over £12k worth of illegal drugs into a prison in Hull. Picture: Humberside Police

Officers later found Class A and Class B drugs, estimated to be worth around £12,000, along with a mobile phone. Detective Constable Heather Butler, leading the investigation, said the drugs could have had “catastrophic consequences” had they reached their intended destination. She said: “Following the report from the prison an investigation into the contents of the package and how it arrived at the prison was launched. “The package was analysed leading to the discovery of an estimated £12k of drugs including class A drugs and a mobile phone.