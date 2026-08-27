Moment man hurls £12k worth of drugs over prison wall after three failed attempts - only to be caught by prison guards
The topless 30-year-old was seen missing three times before successfully launching it into the prison grounds
A man who threw a package containing more than £12,000 worth of illegal drugs into HMP Hull has been jailed for three years and eight months.
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Joshua Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of throwing a prohibited article into a prison.
CCTV showed Smith making several attempts to throw the black package over the prison wall in July 2025.
The topless 30-year-old was seen missing three times before successfully launching it into the prison grounds.
But a prison officer witnessed the parcel fall over the wall and it was seized almost immediately.
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Officers later found Class A and Class B drugs, estimated to be worth around £12,000, along with a mobile phone.
Detective Constable Heather Butler, leading the investigation, said the drugs could have had “catastrophic consequences” had they reached their intended destination.
She said: “Following the report from the prison an investigation into the contents of the package and how it arrived at the prison was launched.
“The package was analysed leading to the discovery of an estimated £12k of drugs including class A drugs and a mobile phone.
“CCTV was acquired from the outside of the prison showing a man appearing to make several unsuccessful and a final successful attempt to throw a package over the prison wall shortly before the prison officer located the package inside the prison.
“Further evidence was collated leading to the identification of Joshua Smith, he was arrested and when questioned initially indicated that he did throw the package but quickly changed the answers to questions posed to him to no comment.
“Smith made the decision to facilitate dangerous drugs entering the prison, this behaviour will not be tolerated, and we continue to work closely with HM Prison Service to ensure those who engage in this type of crime are held accountable.
“Thankfully on this occasion the package was found almost instantly and never reached it’s intended destination, however these drugs could have had catastrophic consequences and facilitating drugs entering a prison is a criminal offence."