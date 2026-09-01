A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a seven-year-old girl and her aunt in a fire near Middlesbrough last week.

Emergency services were called to the Grangetown area on Wednesday but despite the best efforts of medics, schoolgirl Valentina Foster, and Natalie McDonald, 34, could not be saved.

Jaden Wright, 23, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of attempted section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court later this morning.

No pleas were entered during the short hearing and Wright, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, was remanded in custody.

Read more: Detectives not linking A66 crash which killed two policemen to fatal Middlesbrough house fire

Read more: King writes letters to families of police officers killed in Middlesbrough A66 crash