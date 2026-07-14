A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed near an east London school.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Downs Park Road in Hackney at 1.42pm on Monday.

The man died at the scene, and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force does not believe any pupils at the school were involved, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

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