Man in his 20s stabbed to death in Hackney Downs in east London
The man died at the scene, and no arrests have been made
A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed near an east London school.
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Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Downs Park Road in Hackney at 1.42pm on Monday.
The man died at the scene, and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.
The force does not believe any pupils at the school were involved, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.
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Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our investigation remains in the early stages and officers are working at pace to identify those responsible.
“Police will remain in the area overnight as our inquiries continue, and I encourage anyone with any information to contact us.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said: “We understand that this incident occurred close to a school in broad daylight, which will be hugely concerning for local residents.
“We don’t believe this to involve any pupils at the school and are treating this as an isolated incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4139/13JUL, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.