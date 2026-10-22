A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a dead body was found in a wheelie bin.

Paramedics rushed to a street in the West Hoe area of Plymouth at 6.40am yesterday where the male victim was pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have set up a cordon and shut several roads while they investigate.

Police said in a statement: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Plymouth.

“Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 6.40am on Wednesday 21 October following concerns for the welfare of a man in the West Hoe area.

“He was found partially in a wheeled bin in a service lane off Grand Parade and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Following extensive enquiries, a man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

“Formal identification of the victim is yet to be confirmed.”

Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow said: “Our investigation is at an early stage but moving at a significant pace as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Grand Parade and Garden Crescent between 6pm on Tuesday 20 October and 6.40am on Wednesday 21 October and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area during this time.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with officers at the scene.

“We will release further information when we are able to do so but in the meantime would ask people not to speculate about what may have happened, especially on social media.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.