The driver of the vehicle is suspected to have suffered a medical emergency at the wheel

A large police cordon remains around a Lidl supermarket in Wolverhampton after a driver crashed through the entrance killing a man in his 30s and injuring several others. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A man in his 30s has died after an vehicle crashed into a Lidl supermarket after the driver suffered a suspected “medical incident” at the wheel.

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The hatchback smashed into the shop in Wolverhampton on Friday evening, leaving a further three people in hospital - including a woman in serious condition. The female driver of the car was also taken to hospital on the understanding she suffered a medical incident while at the wheel. Footage circulating online shows a car in the middle of the store surrounded by destroyed displays and items, with users describing the incident as an “absolutely terrifying experience”. Read more: Pictured: Brit mother who drowned in Bahamas after 'trying to save her children who were swept out to sea' while snorkelling Read more: Man jailed for 18 years for ‘terrorising’ woman with machete causing fatal balcony fall

The scene of devastation showed a bent over metal bollard, crushed trolley and the blue Renault vehicle embedded into the shop front with heavy damage. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

The vehicle appears to have smashed through the glass frontage of the supermarket, and remained just inside the doors as emergency services arrived at the scene. Other clips are understood to show a woman behind the wheel of the car. Police were called to the supermarket in Finchfield Hill shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday, and West Midlands Fire Service said it dispatched four crews to the incident.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: ‘A man has sadly died following a fatal RTC in Wolverhampton.'. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a large number of medical vehicles attended the scene, where they found eight patients. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival ambulance staff found eight patients. “Firstly, a man who was inside the building who was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff. Despite their best efforts, it became clear nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. “Secondly, a woman from the building who was in a serious condition. She received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment. “Thirdly a woman who was the driver of the car, who is believed to have suffered a medical incident while at the wheel, received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment. “A fourth man from inside the building was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment. “Four further patients were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. They received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”