Man in his 50s dies after swimming in the sea on New Year's Day
A 51-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Brighton on New Year’s Day, police have confirmed.
Sussex Police was alerted at 10.35am on Thursday after the swimmer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had been recovered from the water west of Brighton Palace Pier.
A force spokeswoman said: “A 51-year-old man from Kettering was brought to shore and received medical attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“The coroner has been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”
The death comes after the disappearance of Matthew Upham, 63, and another man during a Christmas Day swim in the Devon seaside town of Budleigh Salterton.
Mr Upham and the other man, aged in his 40s, reportedly went missing after entering the water to help a woman in difficulty.
A number of people were rescued from the stormy water and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, but the two men were not located, Devon & Cornwall Police previously said.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued advice that the effects of cold water shock, combined with weather conditions, pose a risk to anyone entering water that is 15C or below, especially at a time of year when the average sea temperature around the UK and Ireland is 6C to 10C.
Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI, said: “We know this time of year many people take part in festive and new year dips, or continue to take part in regular winter swims.
“We are urging anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations.
“With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues, should be taken seriously before venturing in.
“If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.”