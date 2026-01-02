A 51-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Brighton on New Year’s Day, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police was alerted at 10.35am on Thursday after the swimmer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had been recovered from the water west of Brighton Palace Pier.

A force spokeswoman said: “A 51-year-old man from Kettering was brought to shore and received medical attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The coroner has been informed, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The death comes after the disappearance of Matthew Upham, 63, and another man during a Christmas Day swim in the Devon seaside town of Budleigh Salterton.

Mr Upham and the other man, aged in his 40s, reportedly went missing after entering the water to help a woman in difficulty.

