A man is in a serious condition in hospital after an off-road vehicle collided with a group of workers protesting outside a nuclear site.

Four males from the local area aged between 16 and 52 have been arrested after the incident at Sellafield, Cumbria Constabulary said.

A Polaris Ranger collided with two people near one of the site’s gates shortly before 9am on Wednesday morning.

One of them, a man aged 55, was taken to West Cumberland Hospital with serious injuries.

The other man, aged 39, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are not serious.

Construction workers were reportedly taking part in a strike outside the site at the time in a dispute over pay.

Police said the overall incident involved two vehicles, the other being an Isuzu D-Max pick-up truck.

