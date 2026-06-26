Guy Pottle, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding before being jailed on Friday

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been jailed for 10 and a half years after violently attacking a female officer and attempting to hurl her over a balcony while responding to a call out.

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Guy Pottle, 39, of no fixed abode in Exeter, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding at a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 26 March. The court heard that in the incident on Tuesday 10 February at a property on Drake Road, Newton Abbot, Pottle smashed a glass bottle over Police Constable Alice Beer’s head and immediately afterwards, attempted to throw her from a first-floor balcony. PC Beer was treated in hospital for a large cut over her right eye, multiple smaller cuts to her face, as well as bruising and scratches to her neck and arms and was later discharged. Pottle was jailed for ten and a half years on Friday. Officers had initially attended the address shortly after midnight on Tuesday 10 February following a report of assault on a woman at a block of flats on Drake Road. Read more: Andrew Tate’s legal action against CPS over names of alleged victims thrown out Read more: CEO, football club boss and paramedic among 13 men accused of 'drugging and raping' conspiracy

Guy Pottle, 39, of no fixed abode in Exeter, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding. Picture: Handout

On arrival, Pottle was seen on a ledge over the balcony and PC Beer gained entry to the building when a resident allowed her through a locked door and up to the suspect's location. She grabbed Pottle’s arm and attempted to stop him jumping to which he reacted by hitting her with a glass vodka bottle before climbing back on to the balcony, attacking her and attempting to push her over the railings. PC Beer was only able to prevent herself from falling headfirst from the balcony to the ground several metres below by clinging on to the railings. She continued to defend herself against Pottle when he punched her multiple times and he was then seen to jump from the balcony and was arrested as other officers arrived at the scene. Pottle also sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.

In the immediate aftermath, PC Beer said: “He tried to throw me over the balcony,” and “I thought I was going to die.” Speaking since she returned to work, PC Beer said: “This is an event that will continue to affect me in all aspects of my life, especially when I am working.

“I don't think I will ever be able to thank everyone who has supported me through this, especially those on my team and my crewmate that night, and it's to them I truly owe being able to return to work when I did. “I was simply trying to do my job, attempting to ensure no one came to any harm, and I was met with such violence. “I feel that this is something I will never truly fully process, and I hope that no one in my position ever has to go through such an event.”

On arrival, Pottle was seen on a ledge over the balcony and PC Beer gained entry to the building when a resident allowed her through a locked door and up to the suspect's location. Picture: Bodycam footage