'Am I going to die?': Moment female police officer fears for her life after man attempts to hurl her off balcony
Guy Pottle, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding before being jailed on Friday
A man has been jailed for 10 and a half years after violently attacking a female officer and attempting to hurl her over a balcony while responding to a call out.
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Guy Pottle, 39, of no fixed abode in Exeter, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding at a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 26 March.
The court heard that in the incident on Tuesday 10 February at a property on Drake Road, Newton Abbot, Pottle smashed a glass bottle over Police Constable Alice Beer’s head and immediately afterwards, attempted to throw her from a first-floor balcony.
PC Beer was treated in hospital for a large cut over her right eye, multiple smaller cuts to her face, as well as bruising and scratches to her neck and arms and was later discharged.
Pottle was jailed for ten and a half years on Friday.
Officers had initially attended the address shortly after midnight on Tuesday 10 February following a report of assault on a woman at a block of flats on Drake Road.
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On arrival, Pottle was seen on a ledge over the balcony and PC Beer gained entry to the building when a resident allowed her through a locked door and up to the suspect's location.
She grabbed Pottle’s arm and attempted to stop him jumping to which he reacted by hitting her with a glass vodka bottle before climbing back on to the balcony, attacking her and attempting to push her over the railings.
PC Beer was only able to prevent herself from falling headfirst from the balcony to the ground several metres below by clinging on to the railings.
She continued to defend herself against Pottle when he punched her multiple times and he was then seen to jump from the balcony and was arrested as other officers arrived at the scene.
Pottle also sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.
In the immediate aftermath, PC Beer said: “He tried to throw me over the balcony,” and “I thought I was going to die.”
Speaking since she returned to work, PC Beer said: “This is an event that will continue to affect me in all aspects of my life, especially when I am working.
“I don't think I will ever be able to thank everyone who has supported me through this, especially those on my team and my crewmate that night, and it's to them I truly owe being able to return to work when I did.
“I was simply trying to do my job, attempting to ensure no one came to any harm, and I was met with such violence.
“I feel that this is something I will never truly fully process, and I hope that no one in my position ever has to go through such an event.”
Chief Superintendent Roy Linden, Commander, South Devon, said: “Incidents like this are thankfully rare but it puts into sharp focus the risks officers regularly face in order to protect others from harm.
“I would like to publicly commend PC Beer for the bravery she showed when attending this incident and the incredible fortitude she has shown since. Her response to this has been quite simply humbling, and she has vowed not to let this incident define her career.
“As a new officer, her actions and bravery cannot be underestimated. Like all of us, she joined policing to help others and protect the vulnerable, and I thoroughly commend her for tackling the situation even though it meant putting herself at significant risk.
“Thankfully PC Beer has since returned to frontline duties.
“Although assaults such as this are rare, the impact of this incident has been felt across the organisation and especially by other colleagues who attended. I think we all realise that this incident could easily have resulted in a much more tragic outcome.
"Our officers provide a high-quality service to the public and demonstrate personal commitment, dedication and courage on a daily basis and I have nothing but praise for all those at the scene during what were some extremely difficult and challenging circumstances. Also recognising the impact on the families of those involved, we will continue to provide support to PC Beer, her colleagues and those affected.
“While the nature of policing brings inherent risks with it, being assaulted on duty should never be condoned or seen as ‘part of the job’ and any injury to an officer on duty is treated with the utmost seriousness.”
“The reality of policing, particularly when responding to emergencies, is that officers may have to face a situation which could endanger their lives, and Devon & Cornwall Police will always seek to pursue and prosecute those who threaten or assault officers.”
“Thankfully these incidents are rare, and Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly remains one of the safest places in the country.”