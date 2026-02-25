Thomas Morgan, 29, murdered five-month-old Jensen-Lee Dougal at the family home in Swansea. Picture: Police/PA

A man has been jailed for at least 19 years after shaking his baby stepson to death in a fit of rage.

Thomas Morgan, 29, murdered five-month-old Jensen-Lee Dougal at the family home in Swansea when he became angry following an argument with his ex-girlfriend. At Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Stacey said Morgan had shaken Jensen-Lee in a violent attack that left him with extensive injuries. The court previously heard the baby died in hospital after suffering catastrophic brain damage, numerous fractures and extensive retinal bleeding to both of his eyes. Morgan had been in a relationship with Jensen-Lee's mother, Jordan Dougal, and was treated as the baby's stepfather at the time of the murder. Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Morgan "seriously abused the trust placed in him" by shaking Jensen-Lee in an "extremely violent attack" on March 30 2024, the day before he died.

Morgan had argued with Georgia Griffiths, his former partner, earlier that day, and was left alone with Jensen-Lee while the baby’s mother, Jordan Dougal, went to work. Picture: Handout

Morgan had argued with Georgia Griffiths, his former partner, earlier that day, and was left alone with Jensen-Lee while the baby’s mother, Jordan Dougal, went to work. Ms Rees told the court Morgan was “full of rage” following the dispute with Ms Griffiths. “It is clear that this abusive exchange had flipped some kind of switch in Thomas Morgan,” she said. “By the time he was alone with Jenson-Lee, he was angry and aggressive and in no state of mind to be caring for a young baby on his own.” While at work, Ms Dougal received a call from Morgan in which he told her the baby was choking and had stopped breathing, the court heard. The five-month-old was taken to hospital but found to have a “devastating” brain injury and was taken off life support the following day. Morgan denied inflicting serious injuries on Jensen-Lee and said he tried to save the baby after he fell ill in his care, believing he had choked on his own sick. However, he was found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.