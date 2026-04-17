The victim sustained lasting brain damage and was forced into an assisted living facility

Sivanda was arrested 29 hours after the attack. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A man has been jailed after he stabbed a stranger in the head, leaving them with life-changing injuries.

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Richard Sivanda, 23, has been jailed for 27 years after being sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday. The Highgate Hill man was convicted of attempted murder after a case of mistaken identity left a 20-year-old victim seriously injured in Archway, north London, on 15 February. Sivanda was arrested 29 hours after the attack, with CCTV placing him at the scene and showing he had been in the area both before and after it happened. Met Police investigators later recovered a video in which Sivanda — using a face-distorting filter — said he believed he had killed the victim and boasted about the brutal nature of the attack. Read more: Police flood Kensington Gardens after suspicious items found amid claims of drones targeting Israel's embassy Read more: Three charged over attempted arson attack on Persian media organisation offices in north-west London

A 20-year-old man was attacked in the Archway, north London, on February 15. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim of this heinous attack. A victim of mistaken identity, this case shows how gang violence can spill out further onto our streets. “Sivanda was particularly brazen in his conduct, going as far as to brag on social media of the attack and the lasting damage he caused. Thankfully, our detective work has seen him put behind bars." Officers were called at 10:28pm on February 15 after a man was admitted to hospital with stab wounds to the head. Earlier that night, Sivanda had approached the victim and his girlfriend as they walked along Highgate Hill towards Highgate tube station. Neither of them knew Sivanda, nor had they ever met him.

Sivanda later boasted about the brutal nature of the attack on social media. Picture: Metropolitan Police