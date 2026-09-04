Khan, who worked with Khalife in the prison kitchen, was convicted after trial in July this year and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

Adeel Khan, 32, has been jailed for helping Daniel Khalife escape prison. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years for assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on the underside of a food delivery truck.

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Adeel Khan, 32, from Waltham Forest, east London, helped his fellow inmate Khalife after his escape in 2023 by organising a way to get £400 cash to him. Khan, who worked with Khalife in the prison kitchen, was convicted after trial in July this year and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday. In sentencing, Judge Murray Shanks said: “These offences arose out of the escape from Wandsworth prison of Daniel Khalife on September 6 2023, at the time you were also in Wandsworth prison. “You were remanded there awaiting extradition to France in relation to two very serious offences, or series of offences, for which you had already been sentenced in your absence. “He [Khalife] was being held awaiting trial for a number of very serious offences under the Official Secrets Act and the Terrorism Act. Read more: 'More Scooby Doo than 007': Daniel Khalife sentenced to 14 years in jail after prison escape and spying for Iran Read more: Man, 25, charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after ex-soldier's prison escape

Adeel Khan at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London. Picture: Alamy

“In particular, he was working, it seems, with the Iranian secret service and giving details about members of the armed forces.” Khalife was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison after being convicted of breaching the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts at a trial in 2024. Another man, Imran Chowdhury, 26, of Chingford, east London, was cleared of the same charge of assisting Khalife after trial. Khan asked Chowdhury to withdraw £400 for Khalife after his escape and arranged for him to be paid £120 for the job, the court heard. After his escape, Khalife called Khan multiple times using the phones of members of the public in a pattern of regular contact. Khan messaged his then-girlfriend to pay Chowdhury who “didn’t know what was going on” for attending the meeting with Khalife.

Daniel Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth 2023. Picture: Alamy