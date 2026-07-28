A man who sprayed a noxious substance in the faces of two Bedfordshire Police officers has been jailed for two years.

“As we ran from the property, I could feel a burning sensation that progressively got worse until I couldn’t see and began struggling to catch my breath. My initial thought was that we’d been attacked with acid."

PC Hollie said: “As we arrived at the address, our priority was to get into the property and ensure everyone was okay. Neither of us could have anticipated what happened next; there was no time to protect ourselves.

The footage shows PC Hollie stating that she could not see, with the toxic substance causing the officer to experience temporary blindness as well as breathing difficulties.

Captured on body-worn video, the officers can be seen approaching the address. Seconds later, Spanache opened the door and assaulted the officers, causing them to run from the property.

Ionut Spanache sprayed Police Constables Hollie and Molly as they attended an address in Luton following reports of a domestic assault on May 17.

She continued: “It’s hard to describe how painful and distressing this experience was, but I am grateful for the immediate actions of PC Molly, paramedics and those who witnessed the aftermath.

"The support I received from colleagues was crucial in getting back to work, and I’m pleased to have been present at Spanache’s sentencing and share first-hand the impact of assaults on officers.”

Despite also experiencing a burning sensation to her face and hands, PC Molly quickly came to her colleague’s aid by clearing the substance from PC Hollie’s eyes and mouth whilst calling for help from residents and passers-by.

PC Molly said: “What should have been a routine call very quickly became an incident I will never forget.

“In that moment, I knew I needed to remain calm in order to keep PC Hollie calm too. My priority was making sure she was safe and getting her the help she needed as quickly as possible.

“There is simply no excuse for what Spanache did that day, and I’m glad he has received a custodial sentence.”

Spanache, 31, of Dunstable Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency worker, possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, and actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday 17 July to two years’ imprisonment.

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning said: “The assault of any emergency worker is abhorrent, and attacks on police officers carrying out their duties are especially concerning.

“Last month, we saw 33 officers seriously assaulted over the course of just seven days, with a number of officers requiring hospital treatment.

“Our officers regularly place themselves in challenging and unpredictable situations to protect others. However, no one should be subjected to violence of any degree, and we will always pursue offenders who think this is an acceptable response to police intervention.

“I am pleased that Spanache has been brought to justice, and I hope this outcome demonstrates that the courts take violence against emergency workers seriously.”

On average, almost 30 Bedfordshire Police officers are assaulted every month while on duty.