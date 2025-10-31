A 39-year-old man has been jailed for three years after “ugly” disorder broke out when his arrest following a “paedophile sting” was streamed live on Facebook.

Lee Comley, of Leigh Park, Havant, was arrested on July 1 after a group that calls itself the Child Online Safety Team live-streamed their confrontation with him before police arrived.

Officers with riot shields then had to be deployed after a crowd of about 100 people formed and began chanting and throwing objects, including at police, although no one was injured.

Hampshire Constabulary then imposed a temporary dispersal to enable officers to use extra powers to break up the gathering.

Judge Michael Bowes KC jailed Comley at Portsmouth Crown Court, where he had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to incite a 14-year-old child in sexual activity.

He also made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order and said that Comley had shown a “lack of insight” into the seriousness of his offending.

