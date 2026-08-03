A man has been jailed after keeping his dead mother inside a freezer for nearly three years while continuing to receive more than £78,000 of her benefits.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, sentenced Phillips to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, by failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions, as well as Bridgend County Borough Council, that his mother had died, over the same dates.

Christopher Phillips, 60, previously admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of Silvia Phillips, 89, at their home in Porthcawl.

South Wales Police was called to an address at Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl, on February 17 following a concern for welfare for a woman who had not been sighted by medical professionals since 2022, despite her continued prescriptions and previous consistent contact.

Officers attended the address just before 7pm, where they met Phillips.

He was asked about the whereabouts of his mother, whom he claimed was in London with cousins.

When officers pressed further, Phillips would not give the details of which cousins or where they lived.

The court heard Phillips had left work to become a full-time carer for his mother in the months leading up to her death on March 8 2023.

Following her death, for which the cause remains unknown, the defendant purchased a chest freezer and used this to store her body inside the living room of the property.

An initial post-mortem examination has taken place; however, the cause of death is yet undetermined. An inquest will take place in due course.

The court heard the body was covered with a leopard print throw and found alongside roses and a birthday card, reading “To Mum, from Christopher and Tina”, a reference to the family dog.

Ruth Smith, defending, said Phillips had been adopted by Ms Phillips at the age of two and was “exceptionally close” to her.

The court heard the pair had lived together for 50 years and Phillips had been the primary carer for his mother since 2008.

Ms Smith said the defendant had told police: “I basically didn’t want to let her go.”

She added: “He described talking to her as if she was still alive… Sitting next to her, talking to her about television programmes, Coronation Street, the horse racing, just as they always did.

“Mr Phillips was a vulnerable individual with a vulnerable mental health situation at the time of his mother’s death.”