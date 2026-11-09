Kieran Kyle, 43, sent three emails to Badenoch in early May this year using racist language and threatening to kill her

Kieran Kyle, 43, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison on Monday. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A former teacher has been jailed after sending Kemi Badenoch and her husband racist death threats.

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Kieran Kyle, 43, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison on Monday at Westminster Magistrates' Court. The former secondary school teacher from Gillingham, Kent, sent three emails to Badenoch in early May this year using racist language and threatening to kill her. The court heard Kyle also sent an email to Mrs Badenoch’s husband Hamish on April 29, which used a racist term and said she had a “big mouth” and he should “put a leash on her”. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of sending communications of an indecent or offensive nature. Read more: Trump deserved thrashing in US mid-term election, says Kemi Badenoch Read more: Robert Jenrick refuses to condemn 'racist' 'Nigerian scammer' remarks about Kemi Badenoch by Reform ally

Kemi Badenoch with her husband, Hamish Badenoch . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In a victim impact statement read by the prosecution, Mr and Mrs Badenoch said: “Our primary concern arising from this offence is not the personal impact on us, but the wider consequences that malicious communications and targeted harassment have on our democratic life. “When individuals choose to intimidate, threaten, or aggressively target elected representatives or public figures, the harm extends far beyond any single person. It undermines a healthy democracy. “Public service relies on people being willing to step forward, often at significant personal cost, to represent their communities and contribute to public life. “Increasingly, however, those who do so face hostility, harassment, and attempts to silence or intimidate them.”

In two of the emails, Kyle had made racist references and written: “I’m ex-IRA, so Bloody Sunday references from you are going to give you trouble,” the court heard. The messages were sent on May 2, the day Mrs Badenoch apologised for footage from Bloody Sunday being mistakenly used in a social media clip to criticise a parliamentary Bill on legacy issues in Northern Ireland. The Tory leader had said she did not sign off the video and that it was sent out by “very young people”. The video criticising the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, posted to her social media channels on April 28, showed Mrs Badenoch saying the Labour legislation would “drag” Troubles veterans back to court.

The defendant wrote again on May 2, using a racist term and saying “misusing Bloody Sunday is a new low, pray she never ends up in Belfast cos she’ll be left face down in a ditch with a bullet in her head”, the court heard. Baiju Thittala, defending, told the court Kyle “did not know” who Mrs Badenoch was at the time of the offences, adding “he only realised later, once he had sent the emails”. Asked by the judge how Kyle, a former secondary school teacher, could not know who Mrs Badenoch was, Mr Thittala said: “He just ‘Googled’ it and it came up as the opposition leader.” The judge said: “The first emails were sent to Mr Badenoch, so I don’t think he did not appreciate who Mrs Badenoch was.

Kemi Badenoch takes part in an LBC phone-in. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“So he clearly knew who Mrs Badenoch was because he researched her husband’s details first.” Mr Thittala also told the court Kyle had never been an IRA member, despite claiming so in his emails. Prosecutor Ben Holt said the North West Essex MP and her husband were left “distressed” and “upset”, particularly by the “racist language and threats of violence used towards them”. He added Cheryl Bacon, head of Mrs Badenoch’s parliamentary office, said that the emails were “disgusting” and “distressing” to read.