Robert Sabat begged to be sent back to prison and said he planned to “go on a murder spree” after his arrest

Robert Sabat, 60. Picture: Met Police

By Issy Clarke

A man has been jailed for life after killing his ex-partner within days of being freed from prison.

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Robert Sabat, 60, pleaded guilty to murdering ex-partner Dickiesha Nurse, 42, at her flat in Tulse Hill, south London, in October 2025. He was jailed for a minimum term of 17 years and one month. On being arrested on suspicion of Ms Nurse’s murder, Sabat claimed he had killed before and said: “I’m gonna go on a murder spree”, a court has heard. Begging to be sent back behind bars, he said: “I stay jail. I’ve been let out a week. Let me back. I’m happy in there, I’ve done wrong. I killed before and got away with it.” Read more: Boy who stabbed girl at school ‘had written of his hatred for women’, trial told Read more: Woman who killed partner with air rifle avoids jail and told to continue PTSD treatment

HM Prison Wandsworth, a category B men's prison in South West London, General View GV. Picture: Alamy

He had been released on licence from Wandsworth jail on October 17 last year after being sentenced the day before to 12 months in prison at Kingston Crown Court. He had been in prison on remand since May. Sabat had been convicted of possession of a bladed article and harassment relating to an incident after he banged on the door of a former partner while carrying two knives on May 1 last year. His licence was due to expire on May 22 this year. Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC said Ms Nurse, who was known as Keisha, was “adored” by her family and acknowledged the “terrible and devastating pain brought about by her death”.

Kingston Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Setting out the facts, prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC said Sabat, from Balham, south London, and Ms Nurse had previously been in a relationship and they had known each other for many years as the defendant was brought up by her father. Two days after Sabat was released from prison, Ms Nurse’s children visited her and on returning home, told their father her “friend or cousin” had been there. Ms Nurse was last seen on CCTV the next day. Her secondary school-age children tried to visit on Sunday October 26 but got no response when they knocked on her door. Family members raised concern the next day and paramedics went to her flat to carry out a welfare check accompanied by her sister and mother.

After getting no response at the door, an ambulance crew member got in through an open window and opened the door to allow access. Ms Farrelly said officers found Ms Nurse on a bed with a pillow over her face and with multiple stab wounds to the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found she had sustained around eight stab wounds, including to the left side of her face, neck and hands.