Man jailed for killing ex-partner days after his release
Robert Sabat begged to be sent back to prison and said he planned to “go on a murder spree” after his arrest
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A man has been jailed for life after killing his ex-partner within days of being freed from prison.
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Robert Sabat, 60, pleaded guilty to murdering ex-partner Dickiesha Nurse, 42, at her flat in Tulse Hill, south London, in October 2025.
He was jailed for a minimum term of 17 years and one month.
On being arrested on suspicion of Ms Nurse’s murder, Sabat claimed he had killed before and said: “I’m gonna go on a murder spree”, a court has heard.
Begging to be sent back behind bars, he said: “I stay jail. I’ve been let out a week. Let me back. I’m happy in there, I’ve done wrong. I killed before and got away with it.”
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He had been released on licence from Wandsworth jail on October 17 last year after being sentenced the day before to 12 months in prison at Kingston Crown Court.
He had been in prison on remand since May.
Sabat had been convicted of possession of a bladed article and harassment relating to an incident after he banged on the door of a former partner while carrying two knives on May 1 last year. His licence was due to expire on May 22 this year.
Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Judge Sarah Whitehouse KC said Ms Nurse, who was known as Keisha, was “adored” by her family and acknowledged the “terrible and devastating pain brought about by her death”.
Setting out the facts, prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC said Sabat, from Balham, south London, and Ms Nurse had previously been in a relationship and they had known each other for many years as the defendant was brought up by her father.
Two days after Sabat was released from prison, Ms Nurse’s children visited her and on returning home, told their father her “friend or cousin” had been there.
Ms Nurse was last seen on CCTV the next day.
Her secondary school-age children tried to visit on Sunday October 26 but got no response when they knocked on her door.
Family members raised concern the next day and paramedics went to her flat to carry out a welfare check accompanied by her sister and mother.
After getting no response at the door, an ambulance crew member got in through an open window and opened the door to allow access.
Ms Farrelly said officers found Ms Nurse on a bed with a pillow over her face and with multiple stab wounds to the face.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found she had sustained around eight stab wounds, including to the left side of her face, neck and hands.
Police recovered a knife with the victim’s blood on it, a bag marked “HMP valuables”, and prison records in Sabat’s name from the flat.
After being arrested on suspicion of murder, Sabat made a series of comments on route to custody.
Asking to be returned to prison, he said: “Not suspicion. Murder. Murder, yeah. I’ve murdered three people so far. I’m gonna go on a murder spree.”
In a victim impact statement, Ms Nurse’s sister Samantha Carvalho described Sabat as a “menace to society”, saying the “heartlessness” of the killing was “impossible to comprehend”.
She said: “The defendant intentionally cut her again and again, overwhelming her as she struggled for her life.”
Each cut to her face was an expression of Sabat’s “ballistic rage” and he left her on the bed “like a rag doll”, she said.
Her mother Claudette McBean described her daughter as kind, loving and the “life and soul of the party”.
Referring to Sabat, she said: “I do not know what he was thinking about but I keep thinking about the fact he was staying in that address all that week.
“If he was here now, I would ask him why he had to do what he did and why he stayed so long in that address.
“I could put my hands on him but I know he is another person’s child. I know there is something wrong with him.”
Ms Farrelly said the defendant had convictions dating back to 1987 including burglary, assault, wounding with intent, knife possession, and harassment of an ex-partner.
In 2013, he was made subject to a non-molestation order of a former partner and in August 2023 he was given a restraining order after being cleared of attempted murder after the complainant – his landlady – failed to attend court.
In mitigation, Alisdair Williamson KC said the defendant had lived “on the margins” with spells in jail and had struggled with his mental health, depression and anxiety.
Following his arrest, Sabat said: “What have I done? I’m sorry.”