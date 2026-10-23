The judge said the 20-year-old was "excited" by the terror he created

Jaiden Hassan-Agard, 20, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Picture: Hampshire Police

By Sophie Clark

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for “terrorising” a woman to her death.

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Jaiden Hassan-Agard was found guilty of manslaughter after he chased Tia Langdon, 25, with a machete, causing her to fall to her death from a balcony in an attempt to escape. He was also convicted of actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, and making threats with an offensive weapon, after he broke her nose and threatened to punch her in the incident at Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, on August 28 2025. Mrs Justice Tipples of Winchester Crown Court, told Hassan-Agard: “You terrorised her so much that she saw no option but to try to escape you by going over the balcony.” She added: “It was clear that Tia was fatally injured and you did nothing to help her.” Read more: Man who offered ‘free electricity’ to ‘beat cost-of-living crisis’ avoids prison after girl, 18, died in fire Read more: 'Dangerous and predatory' sex offender sentenced to 20 years in jail

Tia Langdon, 25, died after falling from a balcony in Southampton. Picture: Hampshire Police

The incident began when Hassan-Agard accused Ms Langon and a second woman of stealing drugs from him. He then proceeded to threaten both women with a machete. He received a kidnapping sentence against the second woman involved. The prosecution argued that not only was Hassan-Agard a “significant cause” behind Ms Langdon’s fall, but he failed to call emergency services after she went over the balcony. He instead continued to “ threaten and control the other victim in the aftermath.” “I’m sure you were excited by fear and terror you instilled in these women,” said Justice Tipples. “The more scared and frightened they got, the more excited you got. Feeding off the terrifying situation you deliberately created.” Hassan-Agard was not only sentenced to 18 years, but will also be subject to a period on licence for a further three years due to the judge’s belief that he poses “a significant risk to the public of serious harm.”

General view of the Hampshire Constabulary Police Investigation Centre in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy