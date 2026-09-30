Daniel had been suffering from epilepsy and similar non-fatal epileptic seizures since he was the victim of a group attack when he was 16 years old.

Jordan Burton has been jailed for murder . Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed for murder after a teenager he brutally assaulted with a piece of wood in 2006 died almost 16 years later.

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Jordan Burton, 34, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 10 years at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for the murder of 31-year-old Daniel Allright. On March 16, 2022, Daniel was found dead in his bathroom by his mother after she went to check on him when he stopped replying to her messages. The post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was post-traumatic epilepsy, meaning he had suffered a fatal epileptic attack. Daniel had been suffering from epilepsy and similar non-fatal epileptic seizures since he was the victim of a group attack when he was 16 years old. Read more: Brit mum, 31, faces 'decades' in Cambodian jail after being caught ‘trying to smuggle drugs to UK' Read more: 'Violent bully' who punched, headbutted and stamped on ex-partner before kicking her down the stairs jailed for just three years

Daniel Allright was the victim of an attack when he was 16 years old. Picture: Met Police

The court heard that on September 13, 2006, Daniel was with two friends on Oscar Street, Lewisham, when he was attacked by a group of young males. He received blows to the head from several items, including a piece of wood and a bicycle chain. An advertising board was also thrown at him. Daniel was rushed to hospital and had brain surgery. He was left with serious brain injuries from the attack, including post-traumatic epilepsy and seizures, which increased in frequency and severity in the period before his death. Following the conclusion of the post-mortem examination, detectives launched a murder investigation and began collating evidence to prove that the violent attack in 2006 resulted in his death 16 years later. Burton, aged 14 at the time, was arrested in 2006 for the attack and was identified by Daniel as being the person who hit him with a large piece of wood. He initially denied being involved, but in 2007 he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and causing grievous bodily harm to Daniel. He was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order. Burton was arrested at his home in June 2024 on suspicion of murder, having previously failed to attend a voluntary interview following Daniel’s death. He declined to comment during his interview. He was charged in October 2025 and entered a not guilty plea, indicating he did not intend to cause serious harm. However, detectives and the prosecution argued that if someone causes grievous bodily harm and the victim dies, then they are guilty of murder. The jury agreed, and Burton was convicted.