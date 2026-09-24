A father-of-two has become the first protester to be jailed after throwing a plastic bottle at a police line and swearing at officers during an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth.

Del Somerville, 42, pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his part in the anti-migrant demonstration in the Hampshire city on September 6.

The father of two was the first to be arrested and sentenced following the violence which erupted after the arrival of a small boat.

Judge Daniel Sawyer told him that his sentence would act as a deterrent to others following subsequent protests in the area.

Describing him as a “thug”, he told the defendant: “Police officers dedicate their lives to the protection of the public regardless of their own views, the very least they can expect is that those who engage in protests treat them with respect and the courts punish those who assault them.”

Edward Warren, prosecuting, said: “This case arises out of the violence that occurred on the night of 6th September following the arrival into the country of 114 illegal migrants who had crossed the Channel from France and were diverted to Eastney marina escorted by the Coastguard and the RNLI.”

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