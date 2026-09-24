Man jailed for two years after throwing plastic bottle and swearing at police during Portsmouth anti-migrant protest
The father-of-two was the first to be arrested and sentenced following the violence which erupted after the arrival of a small boat.
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A father-of-two has become the first protester to be jailed after throwing a plastic bottle at a police line and swearing at officers during an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth.
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Del Somerville, 42, pleaded guilty to violent disorder for his part in the anti-migrant demonstration in the Hampshire city on September 6.
The father of two was the first to be arrested and sentenced following the violence which erupted after the arrival of a small boat.
Judge Daniel Sawyer told him that his sentence would act as a deterrent to others following subsequent protests in the area.
Describing him as a “thug”, he told the defendant: “Police officers dedicate their lives to the protection of the public regardless of their own views, the very least they can expect is that those who engage in protests treat them with respect and the courts punish those who assault them.”
Edward Warren, prosecuting, said: “This case arises out of the violence that occurred on the night of 6th September following the arrival into the country of 114 illegal migrants who had crossed the Channel from France and were diverted to Eastney marina escorted by the Coastguard and the RNLI.”
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It comes after police launched an investigation into violence during the protest, which saw more than 200 people gather at Eastney Ferry Landing after the arrival of an 140 migrant 'mega-dinghy'.
Official vehicles were damaged and a small number of police officers were injured at the scene, Hampshire Police said.
The RNLI announced it had launched a security review after some members had their names and photos leaked online and were called "traitors" for carrying around 140 migrants intercepted off the Isle of Wight to land.
On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Hampshire town of Gosport after anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, filmed himself going out to sea to try to intercept a dinghy carrying dozens of migrants.
Some of the protesters in Gosport wore black clothing and face coverings, and chanted “send them back”, as it was believed the boat would be guided to the Hampshire coast.
In fact, it docked in Dover, Kent, at around 12.30am on Wednesday after 51 migrants on board reportedly refused help from a French ship and spent 33 hours at sea.
On Wednesday evening, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said three people have been charged after they gathered at the marina where they thought the boat’s passengers were due to arrive.
Six people were arrested by officers during the evening, the force said.