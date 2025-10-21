Watch shocking moment man throws boiling hot oil on police officer as he resists arrest
This is the shocking moment a man threw boiling hot cooking oil at a police officer while resisting arrest.
Mohammed Sarfaraz, 45, from Newcastle, launched his shocking attack in January, when five officers confronted him about a criminal allegation.
He began to verbally threaten the officers when they found him inside a property before throwing a pan of hot cooking oil towards their faces, Nothumbria Police said.
The scolding hot oil hit two officers, leaving one with scars.
The attacker then barricaded himself in the garage where he was tasered and arrested.
He was charged the next day with affray, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and was convicted following a trial.
Sarfaraz, of Kingston Park Road, Gosforth, was slapped with a nine-year sentence following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
The force added one of the victims sustained second and third degree burns on his skin, leaving him with scarring on his face and chest.
'Violent behaviour'
Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Marc Lennox said: “This was a shocking incident, which saw Mohammed Sarfaraz attack officers who were attempting to speak with him.
“They were simply doing their job, and made countless attempts to communicate with Sarfaraz about their intentions on the visit and why they were there.
“Despite several warnings, he has dangerously thrown hot oil at them in a bid to get away from them – and went on to deny his violent behaviour despite overwhelming evidence against him.
“Sarfaraz even defended his actions in interview, claiming he was preparing to cook an egg while officers attended the house.”
Det Insp Lennox added: “I would like to commend those officers involved for their bravery and professionalism in what must have been a fast-moving and terrifying incident.
“I’m pleased to see that Sarfaraz will now spend a lengthy spell behind bars – while the victims continue to move forward with their duties.”