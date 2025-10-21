This is the shocking moment a man threw boiling hot cooking oil at a police officer while resisting arrest.

Mohammed Sarfaraz, 45, from Newcastle, launched his shocking attack in January, when five officers confronted him about a criminal allegation.

He began to verbally threaten the officers when they found him inside a property before throwing a pan of hot cooking oil towards their faces, Nothumbria Police said.

The scolding hot oil hit two officers, leaving one with scars.

The attacker then barricaded himself in the garage where he was tasered and arrested.

He was charged the next day with affray, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and was convicted following a trial.

Sarfaraz, of Kingston Park Road, Gosforth, was slapped with a nine-year sentence following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

The force added one of the victims sustained second and third degree burns on his skin, leaving him with scarring on his face and chest.