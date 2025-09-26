Mark Weatherley, 43, knocked the two female officers unconscious after they responded to reports of a disturbance

Man jailed after 'repeatedly punching and stamping' on two female police officers in 'horror' attack. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who "repeatedly punched and stamped" on the heads of two female police officers in what's been described as a "horrific unprovoked" attack has been jailed.

Mark Weatherley, 43, was sentenced to eight years behind bars on Friday for what the force described as a "violent and unprovoked attack" on the two Met officers. Weatherley, of Hatherley Road, Sidcup, attacked the officers at his home as they responded to reports of a disturbance on June 29 this year, leaving one with multiple facial fractures to her eye socket and cheek and the other a broken nose and facial lacerations. Sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, Weatherley had previously plead guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent. The court heard how the 43-year-old returned home while the two officers supported a female victim, with Weatherley becoming "threatening and abusive" as they attempted to calm him down. Weatherley was seen to resist arrest, punching one of the officers in the side of her head and knocking her unconscious.

Weatherley attacked the officers at his home address in Hatherley Road, Sidcup. Picture: Google

He then attacked the second officer, punching her several times in the head and then kicking her in the face. Weatherley then returned to the first officer and attacked her again, while verbally abusing both officers. After backup arrived, colleagues told the court that he "would have done worse" had it been male officers. Both female officers, attached to the force's South East Command Unit, remain off work as they continue to recover. Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who leads policing in the area, said: “This was an utterly horrific unprovoked attack on two officers who had attended the address in response to reports of a disturbance. “As they attempted to arrest Weatherley he turned aggressive and violent, repeatedly punching and stamping on them. “I am immensely grateful to the officers who came to the aid of their colleagues, demonstrating the upmost bravery and professionalism in working together to not only provide immediate care and medical assistance but also swiftly arresting Weatherley.

Weatherley then returned to the first officer and attacked her again, while verbally abusing both officers. Picture: Handout