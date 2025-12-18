A man who called for Brits to burn down a migrant hotel and then "head to MPs houses and Parliament" has been jailed for 18 months after the social media posts were viewed 33 times.

Luke Yarwood, 36, from Burton, near Christchurch, Dorset, made a string of anti-Muslim and anti-immigration posts between December 21 2024 to January 29 2025.

He has been sentenced for inciting racial hatred after he took to X calling for people to go to migrant hotels and “burn them to the ground”.

It came following a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, in which six people were killed in December last year, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.

In another post, he said Brits must “gang together and start the slaughter” by setting migrant hotels alight and then “head to MPs’ houses and Parliament”.

His brother-in-law later reported the posts to the police, the court heard.

