Daniel Morgan had been drinking heavily and taking drugs following the breakdown of his marriage.

Damage caused by Daniel Morgan, 35, to The New Inn, after he rammed a stolen bulldozer into the pu. Picture: South Wales Police

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed for ramming a stolen bulldozer into his local village pub.

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Daniel Morgan, 35, had been drinking at The New Inn in Cefn Rhigos, Rhondda Cynon Taf, before he flew into a rage and drove the vehicle into the front of the building. Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard Morgan, who visited the pub most evenings, “saw red” after being taunted over the breakdown of his marriage. Morgan had grown increasingly paranoid as he “mistakenly suspected” his former partner of having had an affair following the recent separation, the court heard. On Thursday, Judge Celia Hughes sentenced Morgan to 40 months in prison and disqualified him from driving for three years and three months. Read more: Imam who raped women and girls telling them he had supernatural powers jailed for life Read more: Child abuser who faked being wheelchair bound and severely deaf to avoid prosecution jailed

Daniel Morgan, 35, who was sentenced to 40 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and three months,. Picture: South

The court heard Morgan, who had taken to drinking around six pints a day and taking cocaine since the break-up, stormed out of the pub in December last year after being taunted about his failed relationship. Morgan texted the landlord, Christopher Common, saying “be careful, you can’t stop a dozer” and “it will be a drive-thru”, before stealing the vintage Hanomag d600 from his father’s nearby farm and setting off back towards the pub. Judge Hughes said: “Your father, quite heroically in my opinion, reached the pub before you did and warned the publican to get his customers out. “You deliberately drove it into the front porch of the pub, causing significant damage and, more importantly, great fear to those who had been inside.” The court heard Morgan caused over £22,000 of damage to the building before heading towards his estranged wife’s home, driving straight over another vehicle in the process. His rampage was only halted once his father, Phillip Morgan, who had already tried to cut the diesel pipe, mounted a digger and used the bucket to smash the dashboard.

Daniel Morgan pushing a parked car whilst driving a stolen bulldozer. Picture: South Wales Police

Morgan was bleeding from his head when he was arrested in the cab of the bulldozer, and later told police he was “really drunk” and “just saw red”. Morgan, of Aberdare, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and criminal damage recklessly endangering life. Judge Hughes said: “What you did on the night of this incident will have grave effects on you and others close to you for the rest of your life. “You are extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured.” The court heard Morgan had been drinking heavily and taking drugs following the breakdown of his marriage, and was living with his father at the time of the incident. Stephen Thomas, defending, said those who knew Morgan were “genuinely shocked” by his behaviour, having known him as a “trustworthy” and “hard-working” man. He added: “This was a relatively young man who was undergoing a breakdown, a man who did something that was so truly out of character. “This defendant is genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.”

Daniel Morgan being arrested as he sits in a stolen bulldozer. Picture: South Wales Police