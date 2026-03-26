He also plied a girl with alcohol and took topless pictures of her after asking if she wanted to do a modelling shoot, having pretended to be from Teen Vogue.

Alexander Fredericks has been jailed after sexually assaulting a teenage girl at private members’ club. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A young man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at an exclusive private members’ club in London after pressuring her to drink, a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alexander Fredericks also plied a 17-year-old girl with wine and vodka before taking topless pictures of her after asking if she wanted to do a modelling shoot, having pretended to be from Teen Vogue. Fredericks, now 21, was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday for four years and three months after admitting multiple sexual offences against the two teenage girls. During the hearing, the court heard how the first victim was 15 when Fredericks messaged her in January 2022, and she felt the messages were becoming “weird”, the court heard. He insisted on picking her up from school on multiple occasions and would travel with her on the Tube and kiss her against her wishes, prosecutors said. Read more: People smuggler who called migrants 'chickens' jailed for 10 years Read more: Father and son jailed after killing boy, 4, when they rammed family’s car off road

Fredericks, then 17, sexually assaulted her that year at a “secluded part” of the Hurlingham Club. Picture: Alamy

Fredericks, then 17, sexually assaulted her that year at a “secluded part” of the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, south-west London, which he was a member of, the court heard. He had pressured her to drink alcohol and threatened to kill himself when she tried to get away, prosecutor Meeno Chawla said. Despite blocking the defendant, the girl was contacted indirectly by him in August 2022. Fredericks asked her for naked photographs, offering her as much as £900 and said he would pay her to meet up with him, Ms Chawla said. She later met him at the Hurlingham Club after he threatened to kill himself if she did not turn up, the court heard. Fredericks again pressured her to drink alcohol, touched her stomach and tried to kiss her, causing the girl to run away. After being arrested in October 2022, Fredericks contacted her again, falsely saying that the police were taking no further action and that he would sue her if she did not corroborate his version of events, Ms Chawla said. In her victim impact statement, read to the court on Thursday, the girl told of feeling “anxiety”, “shame”, “loss of confidence” and feeling “less of a person” after what had happened.