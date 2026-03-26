Man, 21, jailed after sexually assaulting teenage girl at private members’ club
He also plied a girl with alcohol and took topless pictures of her after asking if she wanted to do a modelling shoot, having pretended to be from Teen Vogue.
A young man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at an exclusive private members’ club in London after pressuring her to drink, a court heard.
Listen to this article
Alexander Fredericks also plied a 17-year-old girl with wine and vodka before taking topless pictures of her after asking if she wanted to do a modelling shoot, having pretended to be from Teen Vogue.
Fredericks, now 21, was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Thursday for four years and three months after admitting multiple sexual offences against the two teenage girls.
During the hearing, the court heard how the first victim was 15 when Fredericks messaged her in January 2022, and she felt the messages were becoming “weird”, the court heard.
He insisted on picking her up from school on multiple occasions and would travel with her on the Tube and kiss her against her wishes, prosecutors said.
Read more: People smuggler who called migrants 'chickens' jailed for 10 years
Read more: Father and son jailed after killing boy, 4, when they rammed family’s car off road
Fredericks, then 17, sexually assaulted her that year at a “secluded part” of the Hurlingham Club in Fulham, south-west London, which he was a member of, the court heard.
He had pressured her to drink alcohol and threatened to kill himself when she tried to get away, prosecutor Meeno Chawla said.
Despite blocking the defendant, the girl was contacted indirectly by him in August 2022.
Fredericks asked her for naked photographs, offering her as much as £900 and said he would pay her to meet up with him, Ms Chawla said.
She later met him at the Hurlingham Club after he threatened to kill himself if she did not turn up, the court heard.
Fredericks again pressured her to drink alcohol, touched her stomach and tried to kiss her, causing the girl to run away.
After being arrested in October 2022, Fredericks contacted her again, falsely saying that the police were taking no further action and that he would sue her if she did not corroborate his version of events, Ms Chawla said.
In her victim impact statement, read to the court on Thursday, the girl told of feeling “anxiety”, “shame”, “loss of confidence” and feeling “less of a person” after what had happened.
In September 2022, Fredericks, then 18, messaged another girl, aged 17, on Snapchat, asking her if she wanted to do a modelling shoot, pretending to be from Teen Vogue.
The girl, believing it was a legitimate approach after receiving documents with a logo on them, met him at a hotel.
He gave her some wine in a glass as a prop for the photographs, but pressured her into drinking wine and later vodka, the court heard.
The girl agreed to be photographed topless after she became drunk and he started masturbating, the court heard.
The victim told the court on Thursday that she was left with “constant fear” that has “withered down” her self-confidence.
Judge Adenike Balogun, sentencing, said: “These were serious offences involving sexual exploitation and psychological domination of a vulnerable person which have had devastating and long-lasting consequences for both victims.”
Fredericks pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault, one count of assault by penetration and one count of witness intimidation in relation to the girl who was 15.
He also admitted two counts of taking indecent photographs of a child and a count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent in relation to the other victim.
A 10-year restraining order was imposed, preventing Fredericks from contacting the victims.
The court heard that he already had two previous convictions for offences of disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photos/films with intent to cause distress, sexual assault and blackmail.
Kate Chidgey, defending, said Fredericks is “absolutely appalled” by his actions and is remorseful after what happened.
Detective Inspector Will Peel, whose team led the investigation, said: “The bravery shown by the victim‑survivors in this case has been extraordinary.
"Their courage in coming forward and speaking out about profoundly distressing experiences is the reason we have secured justice today.
“Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of Fredericks' conduct and the significant damage he inflicted.
"Thanks to the courage of the victims and the determination of officers, he will no longer be able to target or intimidate women and girls.”