A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found at a Bronze Age stone circle in the Peak District during a summer solstice event.

The body of a 26-year-old man was found at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees in Derbyshire at around 1.38pm on Monday, Derbyshire Police said.

Officers said a number of people were in the area over the weekend for the summer solstice and are urging anyone who was there between June 19 and 23, and anyone who has any footage from the event during the same time period to come forward.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called, has not been formally identified but his family have been made aware and are being supported, the force said.

Detective Inspector Tony Owen from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), who is leading the investigation, said: “I am urgently appealing for anyone who attended the summer solstice event over the weekend to please speak to officers as soon as they can.

Read more: Oliver Tree’s body returned to California after Brazil helicopter crash

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband Peter Murrell jailed for five years and three months for embezzling SNP funds