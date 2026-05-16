A man has died of his injuries after being mauled by a Great White shark.

The incident happened at Rottnest Island, near Perth, about 10am on Saturday, at Horseshoe Reef - north-west of Rottnest Island near the city of Perth.

The site is a popular Australian holiday island off the coast of Western Australia.

Aerial footage showed the man being rushed to shore by boat.

Paramedics and police performed CPR at the Geordie Bay jetty, on the north side of the island.

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