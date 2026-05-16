Man killed by Great White shark in Western Australia
The 38 year old was bitten whilst swimming at popular fishing spot near Perth
A man has died of his injuries after being mauled by a Great White shark.
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The incident happened at Rottnest Island, near Perth, about 10am on Saturday, at Horseshoe Reef - north-west of Rottnest Island near the city of Perth.
The site is a popular Australian holiday island off the coast of Western Australia.
Aerial footage showed the man being rushed to shore by boat.
Paramedics and police performed CPR at the Geordie Bay jetty, on the north side of the island.
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In a statement, police said: “About 9.55am on Saturday 16 May 2026, emergency services were advised of a possible shark attack off the coast of Rottnest Island,” police said in a statement.
“A 38-year-old man was in the water at Horseshoe Reef when he was believed to have been bitten by a shark. The man was conveyed by vessel to shore, where he was met by SJA WA paramedics.
“Sadly, the man was unable to be revived.”
According to Surf Life Saving WA, a five-metre white shark was spotted 80 metres offshore about the time of the attack.
The attack marks the first fatal incident in Western Australia since March last year, when a surfer was mauled off a remote beach.