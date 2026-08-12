The victim of a shooting in Clapham has been named as 25-year-old bus driver Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa.

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Shortly after the shooting, a man attended hospital with a gunshot wound. The man, aged 22, was arrested on Tuesday, August 11 on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital under police guard.

He has now been identified by officers as 25-year-old bus driver Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of first responders.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service were called to reports of gunshots being fired on Willington Road just before 10pm on Monday, August 10.

A man who identified himself as a colleague of the victim previously told LBC he was a "good guy" who was "at the wrong place at the wrong time".

"When it's someone who's working hard to follow the system, it sucks when this happens," the colleague added.

"That's why everyone's turning up for him, because he wasn't some gang member who nobody cared about.

"He's a good guy and it's going to hurt a lot of people."

Detectives are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of the incident, and urgent enquiries are ongoing, the Met Police has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Bile-aka’s family as they come to terms with this tragic incident.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area at the time of the shooting, witnessed anything suspicious or have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist our investigation, we urge you to get in touch. Any piece of information could prove vital in helping us piece together the full circumstances.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 8379/10AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.