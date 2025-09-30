Man in his 40s dies in Regent's Park hit-and-run as police launch 'urgent investigation'
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about the fatal collision.
Police have launched an urgent investigation after a man in his 40s died following a hit-and-run collision near Regent’s Park.
Listen to this article
Officers were called to Park Crescent in central London following reports a man had been hit by a car at7.35pm on Friday.
The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, prompting detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit to launch an urgent investigation.
Detective Sergeant Glen Mera from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about this fatal collision.
Read more: Police officer, 24, dies after being hit by car while responding to a crash
Read more: HGV driver distracted by pornographic images on phone seconds before fatal crash
“From our enquiries, we can see that the car hits the victim before driving off and hitting another vehicle. We are keen to speak with the driver.
“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage that may be of use, please do not hesitate to get in contact with us, we really appreciate any information you may have for us.”
The man’s next of kin are currently being supported by specialist officers.
Anybody who witnessed the incident - or who has information - should call 101, quoting reference 7014/26SEP.