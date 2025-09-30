Police have launched an urgent investigation after a man in his 40s died following a hit-and-run collision near Regent’s Park.

Officers were called to Park Crescent in central London following reports a man had been hit by a car at7.35pm on Friday.

The victim was treated at the scene and later taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, prompting detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit to launch an urgent investigation.

Detective Sergeant Glen Mera from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information they may have about this fatal collision.

