Man who killed ex-partner’s sister and her children in fire guilty of murder. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Ella Bennett

A man who killed his former partner’s sister and her three children by setting fire to their house in a botched revenge attack has been found guilty of murder.

Sharaz Ali was "motivated by jealousy and fuelled by drink and drugs" when he started the "catastrophic" blaze at the home of Bryonie Gawith and her three young children in the early hours of August 21 last year. A court heard Ali, 40, went to "take revenge" on his former partner, Bryonie's sister Antonia Gawith, who was staying there after ending their abusive seven-year relationship. While Antonia managed to escape the fire, Bryonie, 29, and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, were trapped upstairs and could not be saved. On Wednesday, Ali was found guilty of murdering Bryonie and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia.

Calum Sunderland, 26, went with Ali to the house and kicked the door in for him. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Calum Sunderland, 26, who went with Ali to the house and kicked the door in for him, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children, but cleared of the more serious charge of murder. He was also found not guilty of attempted murder, and an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Antonia Gawith. Ali attended via a video link from prison, and appeared to wipe away tears before the jury came in to court. Doncaster Crown Court heard that Ali wanted to “inflict maximum pain” with the fire and “did not care who was there” although prosecutors said he must have known the children were at home. Antonia told police that Bryonie had given her the “confidence and support” to leave her violent and controlling relationship with Ali weeks before the fire, and that Ali had blamed her sister for the break-up. On the night of the fatal blaze, Ali and convicted arsonist Sunderland, who sometimes sold drugs for Ali, were driven to the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, by Mohammed Shabir, who was due to go on trial with them but died of a heart attack while on remand. Jurors heard they stopped on the way to fill a seven-litre canister with petrol, and Ali sent Antonia a series of aggressive messages accusing her of being with someone else. When the men arrived, Antonia, who had finished her shift at Tesco at 12.30am, was with Bryonie in the main bedroom upstairs. Doorbell footage captured Ali telling Sunderland, who was carrying the petrol and a lighter, to “kick the door in”, which he did before running back to the car. Antonia said she went downstairs after hearing a noise and saw an “angry” Ali run into the house and begin pouring petrol on her while shouting.

In a statement issued after Bryonie’s death, her family said the loss of “our B” and the children. Picture: West Yorkshire Police