Musse Ali has schizoaffective disorder and was not taking his medicine when he killed 77-year-old Hilkiah McLeggan and wounded two others

Musse Ali of no fixed abode, who was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday to an indefinite hospital order. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A homeless man who fatally stabbed a grandfather and injured two others in a random knife attack at a market on Remembrance Sunday morning has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

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Musse Ali, 67, killed Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, and wounded Ho Man Yau and Baheru Nadew Bartura in East Street market in Walworth, south London, on Sunday November 10 2024. Ali, who was born in Somalia but moved to the UK in 1990 after seeking political asylum, has schizoaffective disorder and was not taking his medication at the time of the attack. He was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility, wounding with intent and having an article with a blade. His Honour Judge Nigel Lickley KC said: “This case concerns the tragic events on the 10th of November 2024 when three members of the public were attacked by the defendant, Mr Ali, who had armed himself with a large kitchen knife. Read more: Woman, 70, charged with murder of British expat found stabbed outside French guesthouse Read more: Associate of Manchester synagogue attacker 'plotted MoD terror attack', court told

Forensic officers at the scene in East Street, Walworth, south London, following the fatal stabbing. Picture: Alamy

“Mr Ali was mentally very unwell at the time with his long standing illness as the main driver in his horrific offending that day, when he stabbed and killed Hilkiah McLeggan and seriously injured Ho Yau and Baheru Bartura . “A life was lost and many lives changed as a consequence.” The judge said that Ali’s offending caused “serious alarm and distress” and that there is “no doubt” that he is a “dangerous” individual. He accepted the evidence of two experts that “the reason Mr Ali behaved in the very violent way he did was because he was very unwell at the time”. Ali, wearing a grey t-shirt and black jacket, was sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act with a restriction order under Section 41. The court heard that after arriving to the market by bus on the day of the attack, Ali entered a shop and stole a knife. The shopkeeper initially thought Ali was stealing vapes and after pushing him out of the building, realised he was holding a blade. Once outside, Ali randomly stabbed three people in “quick succession”, it was heard.

Hilkiah McLeggan was described as "a warm, kind, and generous man who would do anything for his friends and family". Picture: Metropolitan Police

His first victim, Mr Yau, had been walking through the market when Ali “ran at him” and “stabbed him a number of times”. In a witness statement, he said Ali looked “crazy” and that his eyes were “wide and scary”. After stabbing Mr Yau, Ali subsequently attacked Mr Bartura and Mr McLeggan with the blade, which was 20 to 25cm in length. The defendant also “lunged” at other members of the public with the weapon before he was ultimately disarmed, it was heard. Mr McLeggan died at the scene from a stab wound to the back. The court heard that Mr Bartura has needed extensive medical treatment since the attack, which saw him suffer a deep penetrative wound to his chest. In a victim impact statement, the father said that without the support of his family, he would be housebound due to the “overwhelming anxiety, post-traumatic stress and a constant fear of being attacked again”. The responsible clinician for Ali – who was sleeping rough and lost to services at the time of the incident – told the court that the defendant has a “serious and treatment-resistant” form of the schizoaffective disorder. He said that in his view, Ali would not have offended and the event would not have taken place if he did not suffer from the illness.

Officers were called to the scene at around 10.40am on Sunday 10 November 2024, with reports of a number of people stabbed. Picture: Alamy