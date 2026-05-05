A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following a "suspicious" explosion at an address in Bristol on Sunday

Emergency services at the scene, where two adults have died after an explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A grenade caused an explosion which killed a woman at her Bristol home on Sunday, neighbours have said.

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A major incident was declared by Avon and Somerset Police after two people died following a "suspicious" explosion at an address on Sterncourt Road in the city at around 6.30am on Sunday. A man, woman and child, understood to have been inside the same property as the man and woman who died at the time of the explosion, were taken to hospital but did not need to remain there overnight, police said. Neighbours have said that the woman had recently moved to the street to escape her ex partner. Read more: Man walked in on woman naked at Travelodge 'after he asked staff for key to her room' Read more: Second hantavirus case confirmed on board after three die in cruise ship outbreak of rat-borne virus

A bomb disposal unit vehicle at the scene, where two adults have died after an explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

One told the Sun: "He’s turned up at her house with a grenade and detonated it on the doorstep and killed the pair of them. "At first when I heard the boom I thought it was a gas explosion or even a huge car crash. I could feel the whole house shake." Neighbours felt the explosion shake their homes on Sunday morning. The force said on Monday that searches carried out at a property in Speedwell, linked to the man who died, have now concluded. Police said the ongoing investigation remains “complex and sensitive” and have not confirmed the cause of the explosion. Friends have paid tribute to "the most amazing woman". One said: “Last week she sounded so happy that she was finally safe and free from her ex.”

Emergency services remain at the scene, where a man and a woman died and three people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a "suspicious" explosion. Picture: Alamy