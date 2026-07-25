A wildfire burning in Spain has reached its “peak” and officials say is now "beyond" firefighters’ ability to extinguish

By Georgia Bell

A man has been killed in Valencia as wildfires spread in Madrid, fanned by high winds across the region.

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The man was found in a car in a ravine after dying in the wildfire in Manises, Valencia, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry. Wildfires across both Spain and France have forced 270,000 people to flee as firefighters work to fight the blazes. Three fires near Madrid prompted Spain to declare its first national emergency over a wildfire - as two merged on Friday. The blaze is now "beyond the capacity" of firefighters to contain, according to Spanish officials, after three fires west of the capital merged. Read more: UK set for fourth heatwave as wildfires and drought hit parts of country Read more: Spain declares national emergency as wildfires force 220,000 to flee across Spain and Franc

The fire broke out hundreds of miles away from other wildfires spreading close to the country's capital. Picture: Getty

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said his "thoughts are with everyone affected by the wildfires" and reassured Brits that he was working with authorities in Spain and France to handle the situation. He wrote on X: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the wildfires in Europe." "I am in touch with my French and Spanish counterparts about the situation. British nationals should follow the advice of local authorities in the area, alongside FCDO travel advice," he added.

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the wildfires in Europe.



I am in touch with my French and Spanish counterparts about the situation.



British nationals should follow the advice of local authorities in the area, alongside FCDO travel advice. https://t.co/ENhvRYDp9o — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) July 25, 2026

Juan José Fernández Ortiz, Director of the Regional Wildfire Operations Centre in Spain warned of the gravity of the situation “This is a situation that we have never seen before because not only the size of the extension of the fires, but also the fire behaviour,” he told Sky News. He said that it was “impossible” to fight the fires directly because “the fire intensity is so high”, and added that the number of wildfires across Spain is “overwhelming the organisation”. Around 25,000 people have been evacuated and 40,000 told to stay indoors as the blaze moves towards the towns of Robledo de Chavela and Fresnedillas de la Oliva, west of the Spanish capital. A further 20,000 people have been told to remain indoors, while emergency crews focus on containing the fire and protecting communities in its path. "It is not possible to attack the fire in that area, so defensive measures are being taken," Carlos Novillo, the regional government's emergency management chief, said.

Wildfires are making headway in San Martin de Valdeiglesias in Madrid, Spain. Picture: Getty